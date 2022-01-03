Offense reaches new highs

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Arkansas Razorbacks completed a couple of interesting offensive milestones with Saturday's 24-10 win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl that had not been done in decades at the University of Arkansas.

Sophomore Dominique Johnson and freshman Raheim Sanders both surged over the 500-yard rushing mark to give the Razorbacks their first quartet of 500-yard rushers since Ike Forte, Jerry Eckwood, Rolland Fuchs and quarterback Scott Bull did it in 1975.

This season, quarterback KJ Jefferson led the Razorbacks with 664 rushing yards, followed by Trelon Smith (598), Sanders (578) and Johnson (575). Sanders needed 1 rushing yard and Johnson 2 to reach 500 prior to the Outback Bowl.

Arkansas also finished the season averaging more than 200 yards rushing and 200 yards passing per game for the first time since the 1971 team accomplished that feat.

Based on team statistics released Sunday, the Razorbacks ran for 2,961 yards, an average of 227.8 per game, and passed for 2,781 yards, an average of 213.9 yards per game.

Arkansas went run-heavy in dominating the Nittany Lions. The official game stats had the Razorbacks with 361 rushing yards, tying the school's bowl record, but some glitches in the stat program have brought that total into question. School officials were still working to resolve the final statistics Sunday.

Pick one

Joe Foucha picked a good time for his first interception of the season.

Penn State, trailing by 14 points in Saturday's Outback Bowl, was threatening to make it a one-score game with 12:39 left with first-and-goal at 10.

Foucha intercepted Sean Clifford's pass in the back corner of the end zone, and the Razorbacks held on to win 24-10 at Raymond James Stadium.

"I was back in my coverage," Foucha said. "I saw him stare the receiver down and I kind of baited him. Like I was going to go to the post, but I turned back because he was staring the receiver down. I just went up and got the ball."

Foucha notched his fourth career interception and first since he had two picks at Mississippi State last season when the Razorbacks won 21-14 to break their SEC losing streak at 20 games.

Foucha, whose first interception was against Portland State in the 2019 opener, could return to Arkansas next season because the NCAA granted an extra season of eligibility to players due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hog time

Arkansas, which entered the game ranked 91st nationally in time of possession, went over the 36-minute mark in possession time for the first time all season at 36:13 to 23:47 for the Nittany Lions.

Arkansas won the time-of-possession battle in four prior games this season, led by a time of 35:35 in its 52-51 loss at Ole Miss on Oct. 9.

4th down fun

The Razorbacks didn't go to Tampa to play conservatively. Arkansas ran offensive plays on fourth down four times and converted them all, including a risky fourth-and-1 at its 29 early in the fourth quarter. Each of the fourth-down conversions came during a scoring drive, including two on the first scoring series of the game.

Late in the first quarter, facing a fourth-and-3 at the Penn State 41, quarterback KJ Jefferson scrambled for 13 yards up the middle to move the chains.

Later on the same series, Arkansas had a fourth-and-2 on the Nittany Lions' 6 and Raheim Sanders squeezed over the left side for a 3-yard gain. Sanders bounced a run over the left side on the next play to score a 3-yard touchdown and give the Razorbacks a 7-0 lead.

In the third quarter, with Arkansas leading 14-10, Dominique Johnson just reached the line to gain on a fourth-and-1 from the Penn State 18, setting up a fresh set of downs at the 17 on a series that ended with Cam Little's 37-yard field goal.

The Razorbacks' final fourth-down conversion came in a hurry-up situation when Penn State could not get a man off the field in time and had an illegal substitution penalty that did not go down as an official fourth-down attempt. Sanders gained 4 yards on the play and would have converted it anyway.

KJ was ready

Arkansas freshman running back Raheim Sanders said he wasn't surprised when quarterback KJ Jefferson took over the game in the second half.

Jefferson had 104 of his 110 rushing yards in the second half.

"Man, I feel like he was prepared," Sanders said. "And I believe in him. I believe in him heavy.

"When it came down to it, he was ready to go. I feel like he gave it his all. I believe in him, the same as the whole team."

Sanders showed he was prepared also, as he rushed 13 times for 79 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Not much passing

With star receiver Treylon Burks opting out of the bowl game to get ready for the NFL Draft, the Razorbacks went run heavy with 361 rushing yards.

KJ Jefferson completed 14 of 19 passes for 90 yards.

Senior De'Vion Warren led Arkansas with three catches for 33 yards and senior Tyson Morris had three for 24.

"It just wasn't one of those days," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said of the low passing numbers. "We felt like coming into the game that we were going to feature KJ and our running backs and our offensive line. Wasn't going too good in the first half."

Arkansas outscored Penn State 17-0 in the second half when the Razorbacks rushed for 256 yards.

"I think maybe the heat wore them down and we made some adjustments," Pittman said. "We didn't seem to have a problem out there at wideout. We elected not to throw it as much as we normally do."

It was the fewest passing yards for the Razorbacks in a game they won since a 49-28 victory at Texas Tech in 2014 when Pittman was the offensive line coach.

Arkansas rushed 68 times for 438 yards at Texas Tech led by Alex Collins (27 for 212) and Jonathan Williams (22 for 145). Brandon Allen completed 6 of 12 passes for 61 yards.

Pressuring QB

Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom dialed up multiple blitzes and the Razorbacks got two sacks.

Linebacker Hayden Henry dropped Penn State starter Sean Clifford for a 13-yard loss, and safety Joe Foucha got backup Christian Vielleux for a 10-yard loss.

Nickel back Greg Brooks was credited with a quarterback hurry on Clifford, though several others could have been credited, such as Bumper Pool's near sack which led to a Foucha interception.

"We didn't want him sitting back comfortable in the pocket," Foucha said. "So we went after him a lot.

"As you saw, he was overthrowing guys and that was helping us out a lot."

Clifford completed 14 of 32 passes for 195 yards and 1 touchdown with 2 interceptions.

Penn State praise

Sam Pittman opened his postgame news conference by praising Penn State and Coach James Franklin for wanting to play in the Outback Bowl despite having six starters opt out.

'I do want to say this about Penn State -- they had six guys that went early to the NFL and they played," Pittman said. "We had two.

"I think that's really neat that Penn State wanted to play as bad as the University of Arkansas did. I think that's really cool. I think James Franklin is a wonderful person. Obviously the guys that played, it was their opportunity, just like the guys that replaced our guys who elected to go to the NFL."

Tough competition

Arkansas' four losses this season were against teams that are a combined 42-12 with Alabama and Georgia both 13-1 heading into their College Football Playoff championship matchup Monday night.

Ole Miss finished 10-3 with a Sugar Bowl loss to Baylor, and Auburn 6-7 with a Birmingham Bowl loss to Houston.

Lions go low

Penn State's 10 points against Arkansas were a season low. Their previous low was in a 21-17 loss at Big Ten champion Michigan.

The 10 points matched the fewest points the Razorbacks allowed this season, along with beating Georgia Southern 45-10 and Texas A&M 20-10.

Daly love

John Daly, the former Razorback and long-time pro golfer, attended an Arkansas bowl practice and was on the sideline during the game.

"I love my Hogs, I love Sam [Pittman]," Daly said in an interview with ESPN2 sideline reporter Stormy Buonantony during the game. "I love [defensive coordinator] Barry [Odom]."

Daly has been a loyal fan through the Razorbacks' ups and downs, including back-to-back 2-10 seasons in 2018-19 to this season's 9-4 finish.

"[Pittman] has done an amazing job with what he had to deal with when he came in," Daly said. "He's a Razorback. It's in his heart and hopefully we're going to have him for a long time."

Nice grass

After Coach Sam Pittman attended an Outback Bowl contract signing party at Raymond James Stadium a few weeks ago, he marveled at the pristine condition of the grass playing surface.

So what was it like to play on?

"It was really good," Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan said. "I'll never talk crap on any grounds crew. It was really good grass."

Players of the game

Offense

QB KJ Jefferson

The sophomore from Sardis, Miss., earned Outback Bowl MVP honors. Jefferson rushed 20 times for 110 yards and 1 touchdown and completed 14 of 19 passes for 90 yards. He finished the season with 2,674 passing yards and 21 touchdowns and 664 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns.

Defense

S Joe Foucha

Foucha, a senior from New Orleans who has another season of eligibility if he wants to return to Arkansas, had 6 tackles, including 1 sack for a 10-yard loss, and an interception in the end zone in the fourth quarter when Penn State was threatening to pull within 24-17.