OPINION | A WORD: Arkansas, here's another reader's funny word for snoring snafu

by Celia Storey | Today at 1:53 a.m.


With the holiday house guests headed back to their own houses and well out of earshot, we can wrap up our festive search for a word to describe the torture that was listening to them snore.

Readers suggested snoozeragony, snorture, volunsnored, snoricidal, snurfficated, shnozelthwarted, snethered, snorgasbored, exaltasnore, slumberus interruptus, visisnore, snorborygmus.

To those, we can add abhoresnoreguestus, which came anonymously via email.

While working on my word snurfficated, I asked Google for the origin of "to snore." Merriam-Webster online has it coming from the Middle English "snoren," which was related to Old English words for sneezing and breathing heavily. 

Even more fun to know is what else popped up in Google's search results. Under the "People also ask" section were these plaintive questions: 

"Who invented snoring?" 

"Does snoring have a purpose?" 

"Is snoring a real word?"

It's just about as real as words can get.

We'll start a new game next week.


Print Headline: A WORD

