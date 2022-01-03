OPINION | HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY





Happy birthday Jan. 3: This will be a year of truly magical moments. A wondrous mix of luck, talent and opportunity will culminate in no less than 10 2022 events. You'll focus on your loved ones' needs, connect with them on deep levels and understand how to make them happy. Your people will be very loyal to you and be advocates and ambassadors for your cause.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Maybe it's cynical to think that people are being nice in hopes of future favors returned, but it's not altogether wrong. Good thing you are well-versed in the land of politics.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Managing expectations will be an important part of your day. Master it by underpromising and overdelivering. In the end, you'll be someone's hero.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): From Shakespeare to Disney, the dramatists agree that evil plans are most harmful to the planner. This is a good day to let play out, unplanned. Let your creed be one of minding your own business.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The current problem is integral to the well-being of the people around you, and you'll derive great satisfaction and pride from solving it even if you go uncompensated. The solution will be the reward.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): While it would be foolish to aim to make mistakes, it's equally silly to avoid and fear them. The wise do not aim to live without folly. There's much to learn in a tidy little mess.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Reflection is in order. Why did you start this journey? Your reasons have changed along the way, which is perfectly natural and will be very helpful to keep track of.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Thinking is the brain's natural sorting process. Maybe it's enough to let your mind comfortably sift through the day without putting extra pressure on yourself to solve everything for everyone.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There is a way to have your cake and eat it, too. It's all about portion control. By acting in moderation, you'll be able to savor the present pleasures without ruining your chances for future ones.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A social circle opens to include you. There was a time you would have found this crowd intimidating but now you fit right in, like you've always belonged there.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Would you rather win in a minor league game or lose in a major league game? You have a choice to make. Which option offers you the biggest opportunity to learn?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You're not trying to make jokes, but when you say the truth, it makes people laugh. Oddly enough, the truth can be a very unusual thing to say.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Someone trusts you enough to give you great responsibilities and seemingly impossible duties. You'll rise to the occasion and hone your skills on these difficult tasks. This is the price of greatness.

TRIPLE CONJUNCTIONS

The moon makes three conjunctions today. First, it's Venus, the love goddess, getting attention from the realm of traditional Capricorn. Then Pluto gets a nod, and finally, after a sign change, Mercury. These lunar visits promise an active day in which ambition gets us into the strangest situations, and emotions get processed after the fact.

THE QUADRANTIDS METEOR SHOWER

Five hundred years ago, a comet broke apart, and we are still enjoying the effects of this in the annual meteor shower of the Quadrantids. If you happen to be in the Northern Hemisphere, the shower can be seen by the naked eye very high in the sky near the North Star before sunrise on a dark and cloudless morning. With so many stipulations around its visibility, it's no wonder this annual celestial event wasn't detected until about 175 years ago. Little attention has been given to the astrological implications of this omen, and the reasons are sound. Just because it doesn't involve the zodiac constellations or our eight planets doesn't mean it's insignificant. If the flap of a butterfly's wings on another continent can have an effect, then surely the pretty lights caused by tiny meteors burning up in the earth's atmosphere can communicate something. You decide. What feeling does this event inspire in you? Note: If your timing, location or weather prevents you from seeing the shower, try listening to the brilliant pings online. Then see if you can interpret the language of stars!

CELEBRITY PROFILES

While many other authors had published works of fantasy before J.R.R. Tolkien, the great success of "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" popularized the genre, earning Tolkien a fatherly position in the world of high fantasy. The British author was born when the sun and Mercury were in ambitious Capricorn, and the moon and Venus were in altruistic Aquarius.



