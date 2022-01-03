Pandemic actions of rentors studied

RIVERDALE, Ga. -- A House committee is investigating some landlords, who during the pandemic have employed frequent threats of removal and charged tenants extra fees, even as government authorities were urging landlords to minimize hardship and keep people in their homes.

Management of Brooks Crossing has filed for eviction against its tenants more than any other landlord in the Atlanta area, a total of 427 times since April 2020, according to data from the Atlanta Regional Commission. That equates to 1.9 eviction notices per unit there between April 2020 and early December 2021.

In July, the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis announced an investigation into why Brooks Crossing's management company, Florida-based Ventron Management and several other real estate firms pursued evictions against tenants despite federal initiatives, particularly in areas where rents have sharply risen and state laws make it difficult for low-income renters to appeal evictions.

The investigation is ongoing, and no findings have been published.

In March 2020, Congress passed a stimulus measure, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, that temporarily banned landlords who receive federal housing subsidies from assessing late fees or pursuing eviction against tenants behind on their rent.

But during the four-month ban, Ventron filed for eviction against Brooks Crossing residents 99 times, even as hundreds of competing Atlanta landlords paused eviction filings altogether during that time. At the time the CARES Act moratorium was in place, Brooks Crossing had 14 tenants who were using federal housing vouchers, according to Jonesboro, Ga., Housing Authority records obtained by the Atlanta Legal Aid Society through a records request and shared with The Washington Post.

Amber Hobbs, Ventron's director of collections, said in an e-mail that the company "followed expert legal advice, which stated that we were in compliance with the CARES Act" and other bans.

Hobbs said only five tenants were evicted from Brooks Crossing between March 2020 and August 2021, and that "tenant turnover" was cut in half.

"Throughout the pandemic, Ventron has consistently partnered with tenants, before and after eviction filings, on rental assistance, payment plans, and fee waivers, all in an effort to avoid actual eviction," she said.

Ventron manages three of the 10 Atlanta properties where tenants experienced the most eviction filings during the pandemic, according to the regional data. Company executives did not respond to a request for comment about its rate of filings compared with other properties.

Critics say landlords like Ventron should not have been so aggressive in filing for eviction given the pandemic.

"This is about somebody's home," said Michael Waller, executive director of the Georgia Appleseed Center for Law and Justice. "

With fast-rising rents, the Riverdale part of the Atlanta area is one of the few places left that is affordable for working-class residents.

A landlord-friendly legal framework in Georgia allows building owners and managers to quickly and cheaply file for eviction, housing experts said. Even if residents do not leave, they often face extra fees, and can find it more difficult to find another place to live later with an eviction filing on their records, housing experts and advocates said.

"Very few of them actually end up in eviction, but it doesn't matter because the damage is already done," said Tabitha Ingle, a doctoral candidate at Georgia State University who studies housing access issues in suburban Atlanta. "

Clayton County, where Riverdale is located, has long been a majority-Black, middle-class suburb, somewhat accessible to downtown and more affordable than neighboring suburbs. But the financial crisis more than a decade ago hit harder there than most places.

Where other investors stayed away, Ventron founder Ronald Eisenberg, a real estate broker from Canada, saw an opportunity. His company took over management of Brooks Crossing, a complex of two dozen two-story buildings near Riverdale's main commercial thoroughfare, after its purchase in 2011.

Since then, the Atlanta-area apartment market has soared, and the pandemic added to the demand, said Jay Lybik, an apartment analyst at CoStar Group.

Rents went up 19% in the 12 months through November, he said, one of the highest increases in the country. He estimated that the pandemic drove rents up $172 per month more than they would have grown otherwise.

Lower- and middle-income families -- priced out of areas closer to downtown Atlanta -- have moved south, to the benefit of Ventron and other real estate companies.

As recently as 2016, tenants could rent a three-bedroom, two-bath apartment at Brooks Crossing for approximately $800 a month, according to company documents produced in the course of a lawsuit filed in 2017 by past tenants who alleged that Ventron failed to make adequate repairs to units. The company denied the allegations.

By 2020, similar units at the complex rented for approximately $1,200 per month, according to leases and tenant payment records reviewed by The Post.

"We've had a lot of success in the south end of the city," Eisenberg said in a 2018 deposition taken as part of another lawsuit against the complex.

Ventron sometimes seeks and accepts renters at Brooks Crossing who are on public assistance or who have faced eviction in the past, according to interviews. One tenant, who declined to be identified for fear of retaliation, said she was turned away from units across Atlanta because of a past eviction, but managed to get a unit at Brooks Crossing.

"We go out of our way to help people who are challenged with credit," Eisenberg said in his deposition.

But some Ventron tenants say it's hard to escape the cycle of late payments and fees at Brooks Crossing and other second-chance apartment buildings.

Despite sometimes getting rental assistance from the county, Janahya Sugick was often late making her rent and regularly carried a balance of more than $2,000 when the first of the month arrived, according to payment records she shared with The Post.

Ventron often tacked on a $100 late fee, a $35 late-utility fee, a $128 "collection administration" fee, a $72 court fee for evictions, and a $100 "month to month" fee, according to screenshots of her account. Ventron collected an extra $2,230 over the year, and Sugick paid 14% more for her apartment.

Ventron did not respond to specific questions about tenants' experiences.

Court filings show that Ventron filed for eviction against tenants in 31 units in November, or nearly 14% of the apartment complex.

Wanda Dallas, former chief magistrate judge for Clayton County, helped launch an eviction diversion program before the pandemic.

"The ways the laws are structured and the ways the laws are written in Georgia, it allows landlords to have so much more power," she said. "It shouldn't be that easy to disrupt someone's entire life."

Clayton County expanded its eviction prevention efforts at the onset of the pandemic, when billions of dollars in federal funds were given to states to help people in danger of losing their housing.

Many states and municipalities have struggled to deliver federal rental assistance to the people who need it. Data provided by Clayton County officials show that as of Dec. 7, the county had distributed $5.8 million of $8.8 million in first-round funds, and $3.2 million of $4 million in second-round funds.

Janahya Sugick, 33, who lives at Brooks Crossing, has paid more than $2,200 in late fees and other penalties during the past 12 months. Ventron Management filed to evict her six times in a year and a half. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Lynsey Weatherspoon

