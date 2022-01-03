Pedestrian experience focus of Dickson Street, West Avenue redesign in Fayetteville, city says

On the web

FAYETTEVILLE -- A redesign of the Dickson Street and West Avenue intersection will make the centerpiece of downtown more pedestrian-friendly and encourage drivers to seek alternative routes when finding a place to park, City Council members heard Tuesday.

The council's Transportation Committee went over plans to redo the intersection in conjunction with the city's arts corridor project, known as the Ramble. The city has been rebuilding West Avenue from Center to South streets and turning the Fay Jones woods downtown into a nature attraction as part of the overall Ramble project.

It plans to soon start construction of a five-story parking deck northwest of Dickson Street and West Avenue to replace the 290 spaces lost once the Walton Arts Center parking lot becomes a Ramble civic gathering space.

Construction of the parking deck should take about a year, Public Works Director Chris Brown said. Work on the civic space won't start until the deck is finished, he said. Work on the Dickson and West intersection likely will happen sometime in 2023, although the schedule is to be determined, he said.

The city has no cost estimates available on the intersection work, but money will come from transportation and arts corridor bond issues voters approved in 2019, Brown said. The covid-19 pandemic has caused supply chain issues and labor shortages resulting in inflation, so it's too early to estimate a cost with the project still a few years away, he said.

The intersection's redesign is intended to make the pedestrian experience as safe as possible, Brown said. The distance pedestrians would walk across streets at the intersection would reduce from about 30 feet on each side to about 22 feet by bringing the curbs out. Pedestrians waiting at the intersection would cross all at once, with cars stopped on all sides. The left turn lanes on Dickson Street also would be removed.

It's undecided whether cars will be allowed to make left turns at the intersection, Brown said. Administrators want to speak with police and business owners and do some traffic analysis to determine the best way to handle left turns, he said. Options could include different phasing of the lights during peak times on weekends, or no left turns allowed at all.

Drawings show two lanes for car traffic on each street. West Avenue has two lanes for auto traffic, one for northbound cars and one for southbound cars. Dickson Street also has one lane for each direction, but the lanes split off for left-hand turns at the intersection.

Eliminating the left turn lanes was a recommendation in a mobility plan the city adopted in 2018. The plan recommended getting rid of left turns because of an anticipated increase in pedestrian and car traffic. It recommended directing cars to alternative routes to discourage them from being at Dickson Street and West Avenue.

Brown presented the committee a map with potential alternative routes. Drivers coming from the north could turn onto Lafayette or Maple streets to get to the new parking deck on West Avenue. Drivers coming the south could use Meadow Street, Church Avenue and Spring Street to get to the Spring Street parking deck immediately south of the Walton Arts Center.

Brown said getting residents and visitors to change habits could be a challenge. Most people coming to the Walton Arts Center, for example, come down Dickson to go park at the lot at West Avenue or the Spring Street deck, he said.

Drivers heading west on Dickson Street will have less of a reason to turn left with the civic space replacing the Walton Arts Center lot, Brown said. The city plans to put signs around downtown directing drivers to the two parking decks and will undertake a media campaign to educate people where to go, he said.

The redesign also includes an expanded sidewalk and seating space in front of the businesses on the north side of Dickson Street from the intersection to near School Avenue. The city also wants to reserve certain spots near the intersection for ride share cars to park when waiting on customers.

Matt Lofton, bar manager at Tony's New York Style Pizza on Dickson Street, said he had mixed feelings about the redesign. He said he felt taking away the left turn lanes on Dickson will cause drivers to avoid the area. However, as long as people can find a place to park, the widened sidewalk in front of his business should attract more customers.

"We already put tables out there now since the city allows us to do that," Lofton said. "It would be good to have more space."

It's already difficult for cars to navigate Dickson, and the plans look like they will exacerbate the problem, he said. Alternative routes make sense, Lofton said. He said he rarely drives on Dickson, but people who live outside the downtown area tend to go straight to there when they come to visit a business.

"I don't think people will take to it very quickly," Lofton said. "It's going to be an adjustment."

Brown said he will bring the redesign back to the committee for discussion at a future meeting.