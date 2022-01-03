Puerto Rico seen facing coronavirus explosion

Puerto Rico had been celebrating one of the most successful vaccination campaigns among the states and U.S. territories. But in the face of a highly contagious new variant, a high vaccination rate is not that meaningful anymore, a Harvard expert said.

Nearly 85% of those in Puerto Rico have received at least one vaccine dose, and about 75% have gotten both shots. A concert held three weeks ago, however, is considered a superspreader event that helped usher in an explosion of covid-19 cases in Puerto Rico.

The concert headlined by Bad Bunny was one of a series of business events, company holiday parties and family gatherings that fueled a 4,600% increase in cases on the island, a surge that public health officials worry could linger into the new year.

The Puerto Rican holiday season stretches to Three Kings Day on Thursday. Mass public events, including an important celebration to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the island's capital, San Juan, have been canceled.

After a few dozen Miss World contestants got sick, the pageant finals that were set for Dec. 16, 2021, in Puerto Rico were canceled. "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," which ABC had planned to broadcast live from Puerto Rico in front of big crowds, was downgraded to a virtual event.

Rafael Irizarry, a Harvard University statistician who keeps a dashboard of Puerto Rico covid-19 data, posted the daunting facts on Twitter: One-third of all coronavirus cases the island has recorded since the start of the pandemic occurred in the past month. The number of cases per 100,000 residents jumped to 225, from three, in three weeks.

In December, the number of hospitalizations doubled twice.

At one point last week, the daily case count had surpassed 11,000, a very high figure for an island with just 3.2 million inhabitants. The exponential increases have begun to taper off, but case numbers are still climbing, Irizarry said.

"I first noticed something going on on Dec. 13, and I alerted the Department of Health," he said. "By the 14th and 15th, it was obvious. I called the guy who runs the database and said, 'Is there some kind of glitch in the database?' "

There are currently 317 people hospitalized with covid-19, more than a quarter of whom are children, according to the island's Department of Health. That's about half the number of people who were hospitalized with the illness at this time in 2021, before so many people were vaccinated. But it is still proving to be a challenge for hospitals.

"The problem is, let's suppose omicron is half as bad," Irizarry said. "If you have eight times more cases, the math doesn't work out in your favor."

The omicron variant is especially worrisome in Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory already overwhelmed by government bankruptcy, an exodus of health professionals and a fragile health care system.

Gov. Pedro R. Pierluisi has ordered lower capacity limits in restaurants. To attend large public events, people now have to be vaccinated and present a negative covid-19 test.

Passengers arriving on domestic flights must show a negative test taken within 48 hours before arrival, regardless of their vaccination status. Similar rules were already in place for international flights.

On Thursday, the Scientific Coalition, a group of scientists and health professionals that has been advising the governor, recommended even stricter measures, such as limits on alcohol sales and shorter hours for bars and other establishments. Pierluisi followed the recommendation Friday and ordered businesses closed between midnight and 5 a.m. from Tuesday until Jan. 18. He also mandated booster shots for restaurant employees and public safety workers.

"It's a message that's hard to digest when two weeks ago the case numbers here were among the lowest in the world," said Daniel Colon-Ramos, a Yale University professor who is president of the coalition.

The average age of people who become infected on the island is 33, health officials said. But experts worry that if young people who become infected while attending parties and other events visit elders for New Year's and Three Kings Day, the number of sick older people is likely to rise.