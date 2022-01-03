Pulaski County deputies investigate after person found dead inside burned vehicle

Authorities are investigating after a person was reportedly found dead inside a burned vehicle on a dirt road in Pulaski County on New Year’s Day.

Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Arkansas 300 at 6 a.m. in reference to a vehicle fire, according to a news release from the Pulaski County sheriff’s office. Lake Maumelle Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the fire, deputies said.

A person was found dead inside the vehicle, the release states. Authorities said their death is being investigated as a homicide.

The body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office for identification and to determine the cause and manner of death, which may take a few days to receive, sheriff's office spokesperson Lt. Cody Burk said.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at (501) 340-6963.