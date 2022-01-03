Speaking of which ...

In other news out of North Korea this past week, the state media in Pyongyang has asked its military and people to unite behind Kim Jong Un and "defend him with their lives."

This is highly unusual.

It's not unusual for state media in North Korea--there is no other kind--to put out propaganda disguised as editorial discussion. It's not unusual for the media to declare that every Korean should be willing to die for the Kim dynasty. It's not unusual for the media to use an anniversary, such as the current 10-year mark of the Kim Jong Un administration, to rally the troops.

What is unusual is for North Korea to ask its people for anything.