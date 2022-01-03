State: Active covid cases at 27,162

The state's positivity rate for covid-19 cases in the last seven days reached a record high of 23.8% on Monday while the daily active covid-19 cases were the highest — at 27,162 — since the record level a year ago.

Hospitalizations due to covid-19 reached 722 Monday, the highest seen since Sept. 30 when the daily number was at 727. The number in intensive care increased by 24 to 246.

"We expect record-high new cases this week, so while we continue to work and live, get fully vaccinated and protect yourself and your community," Hutchinson said.

Another 1,750 cases were added Monday, marking the seventh day of four-digit daily increases in new covid-19 cases. There have been a cumulative total of 574,572 cases since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Health Department, rose by 25 to 9,221.

The number of virus patients who were on ventilators rose by 17 to 115.

