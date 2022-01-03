Students learn about filmmaking at Arts & Science Center workshop

Students recently had the opportunity to learn from a filmmaker during a program at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas.

The dozen students ages 10-17 from the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County participated in the after-school workshop at the center this fall, according to a news release.

The project was made possible by an arts in education after-school/summer teaching artist residency grant from the Arkansas Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. The center offered the workshop free to the participants.

Director, writer and producer Michael Merritt of Little Rock led the workshop as part of a teaching residency at the Arts & Science Center.

Participants learned the fundamental filmmaking concepts and gained hands-on experience in the language and practice of visual storytelling by writing and directing their own film. The goal of the workshop was for them to explore the process of expressing ideas and emotions as filmmakers.

The students began by learning basic elements of filmmaking and critically discussing script selections and film clips. They viewed several examples of different scenes from a film and broke those scenes down to better understand the art behind the filming. They also covered filmmaking terminology and basic storyboarding, according to the release.

Using smartphones, the students shot their short documentary film around the center. In "We R More," participants briefly share their struggles and their hopes for the future.

The workshop culminated with a free public screening of the film. The screening was held in conjunction with the center 's debut "ART WORKS Presents" slam poetry event.

The center organized the workshop as part of its ongoing after-school programming and partnerships with teaching artists. Filmmaking has also been a popular summer camp at the center.

"Film, videos and tech are so much a part of our future," said Shakeelah Rahmaan, Arts & Science Center education programs manager.

"I want this community to have the opportunity to be a part of that future, that world if they so choose," Rahmaan said. "That starts with making sure they have a resource and the center wants to continue to be a resource for this community."

Merritt will continue his teaching residency at the center in early 2022, which will include a community drop-in event.

"Every workshop is filled with gems," Merritt said about his work with students. "Over the course of the week, the students chip away at their insecurities and polish their passions."

"I enjoyed each story, talent and personality," Merritt said. "I hope that they take the skills of filmmaking and continue to use it throughout their journey."

Merritt graduated in 2004 from the film school and acting school, New York Film Academy, in New York City. He is also a University of Arkansas at Little Rock alumnus, earning a bachelor's degree in 2002.

The center partners with "arts in education" teaching artists to enrich students' learning experience in after-school programs and during regular class time. The center offers regular arts programming opportunities to organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club, Topps Inc., schools, and daycare centers.

For details about the Arts & Science Center's educational programming, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan, education programs manager, at srahmaan@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Instructor Michael Merritt (standing) and members of the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County kick off a workshop with a discussion of filmmaking fundamentals Nov. 8 at the ARTSpace on Main. (Special to The Commercial/Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas)

