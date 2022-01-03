Super Quiz: Mothers

1. Her sons include Prince William and Prince Harry.

2. She was the mother of Liza Minnelli.

3. Her daughter, Carrie Fisher, played Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" movies.

4. Which actress is the mother of actress Kate Hudson?

5. This daughter of women's rights advocate Mary Wollstonecraft authored "Frankenstein."

6. Gloria Vanderbilt was the mother of this broadcast journalist of CNN news.

7. The mother of Queen Elizabeth I of England.

8. She was the mother of Larry Hagman, who played J.R. Ewing on the TV series "Dallas."

9. Actress Tippi Hedren's daughter is this famous actress.

ANSWERS:

1. Diana, Princess of Wales

2. Judy Garland

3. Debbie Reynolds

4. Goldie Hawn

5. Mary Shelley

6. Anderson Cooper

7. Anne Boleyn

8. Mary Martin

9. Melanie Griffith