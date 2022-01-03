UAM-Crossett touts new hospitality space

During the fall 2021 semester, the Hospitality and Tourism Management program at the University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Technology-Crossett moved into a renovated space on the Monticello campus.

Since then, students have benefited from the commercial-grade kitchen, storage area and large classroom lab setting, according to a news release.

The HTM program prepares students for entry-level positions in the hospitality industry and can enhance the skills of individuals currently employed in lodging, gaming, entertainment venues and restaurants.

Students may seek careers in hotel and restaurant management, tourism or guest services in the growing hospitality and tourism industry.

"Hospitality is the second largest employer in our country," HTM instructor Alice Lindsey said in the news release. "There is no difficulty finding a job with a hospitality degree. In southeastern Arkansas, our biggest draw right now is the new casino in Pine Bluff. Other food and lodging jobs are quite available to students, too. I am looking for a student who can multitask because that is what hospitality is all about."

Students in the program have the opportunity to pursue four credentials. Students can earn a certificate of proficiency in hospitality skills in one semester or a technical certificate in hospitality services in two semesters and one summer term. Students who wish to earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in hospitality and tourism management can do so in the newly added two-year program. Students are also eligible to earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in general technology during the two-year period.

"One of the introductory courses in the Hospitality Services program provides students with an overview of the various career options in the field of hospitality," UAM-CTC Vice Chancellor Linda Rushing said. "As students progress through the program, it is rewarding to see them find their 'niche' -- whether it be culinary, travel, lodging or tourism. Overall, the program provides students with a very solid foundation of the knowledge and skills necessary to become successful in whatever area of hospitality they become employed."

Rushing also complimented the instructor.

"We are extremely fortunate to have Alice Lindsey as the instructor of our Hospitality Services program. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the program -- we value her expertise. Mrs. Lindsey not only makes her classes interesting, she makes them fun. She is very personable, and she devotes a lot of time to and interest in her students," Rushing said.

The HTM program was featured on KATV's Kick Off to College and can be seen at https://www.google.com/amp/s/katv.com/amp/community/kick-off-to-college/uams-hospitality-program-gives-real-world-training-at-trotter-house-bed-and-breakfast.

The HTM program is currently enrolling students for spring courses. For details, contact Alice Lindsey, (870) 460-1711 or lindsey@uamont.edu. Financial aid is available for eligible students. Details: UAM Office of Financial Aid, (870) 460-1050 or finaid@uamont.edu.