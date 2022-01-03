U.K. makes staffing plans





LONDON -- The British government has been making contingency plans in case hospitals, schools and other workplaces are hit by major staff shortages amid the country's record-breaking spike in coronavirus infections.

Public sector workplaces have been preparing for staff absences ranging from 10% to 25% as covid-19 sickens more people or forces them to isolate, the Cabinet Office said.

The highly transmissible omicron variant caused Britain's daily count of new cases to soar over the holidays, with a daily record of 189,000 on Friday. Another 137,583 infections and 73 deaths were added for England and Wales on Sunday, with numbers for Scotland and Northern Ireland to be announced after the holiday weekend.

About 1 in 25 people in England -- or about 2 million -- had covid-19 in the week before Christmas, the Office of National Statistics estimated. In London, the figure was 1 in 15.

Cabinet Office Minister Stephen Barclay said there had already been "significant" absences and that the government was preparing for "every eventuality."

"It's important that those contingency plans are refreshed and that we take measures to mitigate those impacts," Barclay said.

Government ministers have cited increased support for virus testing, better ventilation in schools and workplaces, and the drafting of former teachers or even volunteers to prevent absences from having a serious effect on schools.

Authorities in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have imposed limits on events and social gatherings in the face of the fast-spreading variant. But Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that adding new restrictions is a "last resort" for England, despite the climbing daily infection rate.

Barclay backed this strategy again Sunday, arguing that the reintroduction of light restrictions in December as omicron began to take hold had brought about a "significant behavior change" with people reducing their social contacts.

Members of the public had been advised to test themselves ahead of joining any New Year's celebrations.





National Health Service leaders say absences have already added to the heavy pressures on hospitals in the United Kingdom, even though the overall number of people being treated for covid-19 remains much lower than last winter.

National Health Service Providers Chief Executive Chris Hopson said staff members have been working "flat out" and that the early days of 2022 will be "crucial" in showing whether further measures are needed.

Secondary school students in England will be required to wear masks when they return to classes after the Christmas break. Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said the move was an attempt to "minimize disruption" and prevent teachers and pupils from being forced to stay at home.

The U.K. Health Security Agency has maintained its support for the seven-day isolation period for those who have contracted the virus and are fully vaccinated. But Paul Hunter, a professor of health protection at the University of East Anglia, told ITV that the requirement should be reduced to five days as studies had shown people were "very unlikely" to be infectious after that point.

The number of covid-19 patients requiring hospital treatment across Britain has increased much more slowly than new infections have. But in the past week, hospitalizations reached their highest level since February.

The government's push to deliver vaccine booster shots has now led to more than 50% of the population receiving a third dose.

Overall, the U.K. has reported more than 13.1 million infections and more than 149,000 deaths linked to covid-19, the second-highest death toll in Europe behind Russia.

DUTCH PROTEST

Meanwhile, thousands of people in the Netherlands defied a ban on assembling as they gathered for a demonstration Sunday against the Dutch government's coronavirus lockdown measures. The protesters met at a central square before marching toward a park in Amsterdam.

A small group of demonstrators briefly clashed with riot police as the officers worked to clear the crowd from Museum Square, based on an order from Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema. Reporters at the scene saw at least one person being detained.





The local government had outlawed the protest, saying police had indications that some demonstrators might have been planning to attend while "prepared for violence." The municipality later issued an emergency order for people to leave the square, and riot police marched across the grass to clear the area, sending the demonstrators into nearby streets.

Before officers moved in, some participants unfurled a banner that read, "Less repression, more care" near the Van Gogh Museum.

A group of people in white overalls and white masks held up signs, including one that said: "It's not about a virus, it's about control" on one side and "Freedom" on the other.

One person walked through the crowd carrying a "Trump 2024" flag.

There was a heavy police presence at the square and in nearby streets. The municipality designated the area as a security-risk region, giving police the authority to frisk people preventively.

After marching through the city, demonstrators began gathering at a western Amsterdam park for a rally of the populist Forum for Democracy party.

The demonstration came on the same day that Dutch police said they would take action to protest the increasing demands of their work. Union representatives have said riot police would continue to work, if necessary.

Coronavirus infection rates have been gradually decreasing for weeks in the Netherlands, which reintroduced lockdown measures in November and tightened them further during the holiday season.

The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases edged slightly lower over the past week, to 85.55 new cases per 100,000 people, even as the omicron mutation became the nation's dominant variant.

Under the lockdown, all nonessential shops are closed along with bars, restaurants and venues such as museums, theaters and cinemas.

Information for this article was contributed by Mike Fuller, Aleksandar Furtula and Mike Corder of The Associated Press.

