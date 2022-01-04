2 Bella Vista men arrested after bomb goes off near homes

BELLA VISTA -- Two men were arrested Monday in connection with a homemade explosive device set off in Bella Vista on New Year's Eve, a city spokeswoman said.

Ricky Lee Burnett, 42, and Joseph Witten, 38, both of Bella Vista, were arrested in suspicion of criminal acts involving explosives, a Class B felony, according to Cassi Lapp, city communications director.

Police received a report at 9:52 a.m. Saturday of remnants of a small explosive device and damage to a park bench near some townhomes on Estes Drive, Lapp said in a news release. Neighbors said it had exploded between 8 and 9 p.m. Friday, Lapp said.

Police didn't find any damage to other structures besides the bench and there were no injuries. The Bentonville Police Department's bomb squad responded to help with the investigation, as did the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Lapp said.

The investigation led to search warrants conducted at two residences on Connie Lane and Carlton Circle, which resulted in evidence leading to the arrests, according to Lapp.

Friday's incident fits with a series of other recent reports of small explosions throughout the city, Lapp said, and evidence suggests at least one of the two men arrested was involved in those events. The investigation is ongoing, she said.

Burnett and Witten are being held in the Benton County jail with no bail set, Lapp said. Their court date has been set for Feb. 14.