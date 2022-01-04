Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT

3 killed in Arkansas crashes over New Year's Eve, Day

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:55 a.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

Three people were killed in separate crashes over New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in Arkansas, authorities said.

David F. Vanderslice, 48, of Mt. Vernon was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze south at 516 Arkansas 107 North in Faulkner County when his vehicle exited the road to the right just before 4 p.m., according to a preliminary report from state police.

The Chevrolet overturned before striking a fence and coming to a rest on its roof, killing the driver, troopers said.

In rural Craighead County, a separate wreck killed a Manila man and injured two people, according to troopers.

A 2019 Dodge Ram was traveling west on Arkansas 18, west of Arkansas 135, when the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m., a separate preliminary report states.

Troopers said the vehicle crossed through the center turn lane and struck an eastbound 2008 Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Silverado, 53-year-old Bobby Benson Towery of Manila, was killed as a result of the crash, the report states.

The driver of the Dodge, who was a 36-year-old Brookland man, as well as a 40-year-old Paragould woman who was a passenger in the Silverado, were injured, according to the report.

Troopers described conditions at the time of both crashes as cloudy and wet.

On New Year’s Eve, a Yellville man died following a crash in Marion County, deputies said.

Robert L. Warren, 37, was driving a 1985 Kawasaki west on Marion County 6001 at about 7:45 a.m., according to a preliminary incident report from the Marion County sheriff’s office.

While following a curve, the vehicle left the road, striking a rock embankment and killing Warren, deputies said.

Deputies described the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and wet.

At least two people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, while at least 648 people died as a result of wrecks on roads in the state in 2021, according to preliminary figures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT