24-year veteran of Arkansas state parks appointed to be its new director

Shea Lewis, a longtime state park employee, was named Monday as the next director for the Division of Parks.

Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, announced that Lewis has replaced Grady Spann, who retired Dec. 31, after 28 years with the state agency.

"Shea is a hard worker and a thoughtful leader," Hurst said in a news release. "Because he has served at multiple levels within Arkansas State Parks, he is fully familiar with the complex operation of our system. I know that he will hit the ground running, and I look forward to his contributions that will make our wonderful state parks even better."

Jeff LeMaster, spokesman for the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, said Lewis began in the role of director on Monday at a salary of $120,002. He said Spann's annual salary at his retirement was $126,386.62, after serving as director for six years.

The Arkansas State Parks director is responsible for leading the operation of 52 state parks and a central office, including administration, planning and development; marketing and revenue; program services; and five regional offices. The director also oversees the division's $158 million annual budget.

Lewis told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that as director, he seeks to follow one of the agency's core principles by honoring tradition while seeking out innovation.

"I don't have any specific plans immediately," he said. "But I am hoping to connect to the next generation of parkgoers."

The covid-19 pandemic has hit many industries pretty hard, but Lewis said the pandemic has affected park tourism in a positive way.

"One thing that we have learned through the pandemic is that parks, and specifically Arkansas state parks, are essential to the citizens of this state and the United States as they provide a place of recreation and give people a mental break from the stressors of the world," he said.

To keep this momentum going, Lewis said he knows the agency will have to adjust to a more connected generation of people.

"The expectations of guests have changed," he said. "Guests expect to stay connected while in parks so that means providing services like WiFi and connectivity while they are here. We have to think about what those expectations are and provide those while still having traditional means to the park."

Lewis has been with Arkansas State Parks for 24 years, doing both day-to-day operations and executive leadership roles. He previously was deputy director, serving since 2017.

"Shea Lewis has a proven track record of accomplishment within Arkansas State Parks," said Gov. Asa Hutchinson. "Our parks system offers not only the outdoor recreation that The Natural State is so well known for, but it also protects and showcases our state's history and heritage. These resources couldn't be left in better hands, and I know Shea will continue the legacy of his predecessors Grady Spann, Greg Butts and Richard Davies."

Lewis started his career with Arkansas State Parks as a seasonal interpreter at Millwood State Park and Village Creek State Park before becoming a full-time interpreter at both parks. He next was a full-time interpreter at both Toltec Mounds Archeological State Park and Crowley's Ridge State Park.

"Interpreter is a position title within the State Parks system and refers to an employee who works with visitors to the parks, providing them with information and presenting educational programs," LeMaster said.

Lewis was promoted to superintendent at Parkin Archeological State Park in 2004 and then served as a regional supervisor for eight years.

"I had key people throughout my career who were willing to invest in me," he said. "They all took me under their wing and at every position I was in at the time they were constantly preparing me for the next position. They were willing to invest in me and for that I have a tremendous amount of gratitude. Without their support I wouldn't be here today."