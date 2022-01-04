Arkansas Postcard Past

Little Rock, circa 1965: A sprawling campus planned for Immanuel Baptist Church is reflected by the architects rendering, which shows in the distance new buildings planned to adjoin the older sanctuary, seen to the right. Like so many churches, Immanuel would leave downtown to follow its congregation west. On Shackleford Road today it is one of the state's largest churches. Many of the pictured buildings were razed and replaced by Arkansas Children's Hospital.

