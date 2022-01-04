Art League show, meeting arranged

The Pine Bluff Art League announces a meeting and solo exhibition scheduled for January.

ART LEAGUE MEETING -- JAN. 9

From 2-4 p.m. Sunday, the Pine Bluff Art League will meet and tour the ARTSpace on Main and ART WORKS facilities located at 623 S. Main St. and 627 S. Main St., according to a news release.

Members should arrive by 2:10 p.m. The league will conduct a brief meeting then the tour will begin. Masks are required.

ARTSpace on Main and ART WORKS are new to the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas's campus. Current and prospective art league members are encouraged to come and see what amenities the spaces offer the art community, according to the release.

LINDA DEMINT EXHIBITION, RECEPTION -- JAN. 13

Linda DeMint, an art league member and White Hall resident, will have a solo exhibition reception featuring a selection of painted landscapes and botanicals from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 13. The art league will hold the exhibition at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave., and the community is invited to see the display.

DeMint started painting in 2004 and sees herself primarily as a self-taught artist, however on occasion, she has taken art classes at the Shepherd Center. A friend, Jane Borecky, influenced DeMint's artistic journey, according to the release.

DeMint focuses on acrylic painting with smaller portfolios in oil and pastel work and has found inspiration in the local Bayou Bartholomew. Her "Morning Surprise" received honorable mention in the art league's 2021 annual juried exhibition at the arts and science center. The exhibition will remain up at the Reynolds Center through Feb. 28.

ART LEAGUE DETAILS

The Pine Bluff Art League judges members' works each month. Two pieces will have the opportunity to be displayed at Simmons and Relyance banks until the following month. Members may also have their work shown at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas during the annual Pine Bluff Art League Juried Exhibition.

Art league yearly membership dues are $40 until March 15 and $45 after that date. Artists can send dues to the Pine Bluff Art League, Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave., Box 8, Pine Bluff, AR 71601.

Details: Pine Bluff Art League President Inis Ray, mediapinebluffartleague@gmail.com.