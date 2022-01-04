Border crosser likely returning defector, S. Korea says

SEOUL, South Korea -- A person who crossed the border from South Korea into North Korea on New Year's Day was probably a defector who had slipped through the same heavily fortified frontier in the other direction to settle in South Korea in late 2020, the military said Monday.

South Korean surveillance equipment detected an unidentified person moving into North Korean territory across the eastern portion of the border Saturday. The military said a security camera showed a person earlier Saturday crawling over a barbed-wire fence along the southern edge of the border.

On Monday, the Defense Ministry said in a statement that it suspects an earlier North Korean defector was the border crosser and that it is trying to confirm related information.

A ministry official said the statement refers to a former North Korean citizen who was captured south of the border in November 2020. The man identified himself as a former gymnast and told investigators that he had crawled over barbed-wire fences to defect before being found by South Korean troops, the official said, requesting anonymity citing department rules.

The official said the appearance of the person detected by the South Korean security camera Saturday matched the former defector.

The person's fate isn't known.

A South Korean thermal observation device detected four people in the northern part of the border after Saturday's crossing, the Defense Ministry official said. This could suggest that three North Korean soldiers came to take the border crosser away.

South Korea asked North Korea via a military hotline to ensure the person's safety. North Korea replied that it received the South Korean messages but didn't elaborate on the border crosser, according to the South Korean Defense Ministry.

South Korean media reports said the former gymnast defector worked as a cleaner in South Korea and had economic difficulties. The Defense Ministry refused to confirm the reports but said an initial investigation showed he wasn't engaged in espionage or suspicious activities in South Korea.

About 34,000 North Koreans have fled to South Korea for economic or political reasons since the late 1990s, and only about 30 have returned home in the past 10 years, according to South Korean government records.

Observers say those returnees probably failed to adjust to their new highly competitive, capitalistic lives in South Korea, had big debts or were blackmailed by North Korean agents who threatened to harm their loved ones if they didn't return.