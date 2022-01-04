Children 12-15 OK'd to get Pfizer booster

WASHINGTON -- The Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, part of an effort to expand protection as schools, airlines and businesses struggle with widespread disruptions caused by the surging omicron variant.

The FDA also shortened to five months, from six, the time required between the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and a booster shot. In addition, it cleared third vaccine doses for some younger children with impaired immune systems. The moves are scheduled to be reviewed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its advisers this week, with CDC Director Rochelle Walensky expected to sign off as soon as Wednesday.

The changes come as the United States is averaging more than 440,000 new coronavirus cases each day as of Monday, double the previous week, according to numbers tracked by The Washington Post.





The number of patients hospitalized with confirmed or suspected covid-19 is up 31% from last week, with about 1,500 Americans dying each day, a 50% increase since Dec. 1.

The sharp rise in cases, and the resulting tumult, ignited debates on how to respond. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, on Monday rejected calls to open state-run coronavirus testing sites and instead said he would order more monoclonal-antibody treatment centers to open. He said the state is responding rationally by emphasizing treatments and not closing schools or issuing mask and vaccine mandates.

"When you look at what's going on in other states, they're letting hysteria drive them to doing really damaging things," DeSantis said at a news conference in Fort Lauderdale.

But others took far different tacks, calling for tougher safety measures involving vaccinations, tests and masks. Starbucks told its nearly 220,000 U.S. employees they must be fully vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. The workers must notify the company of their status by next Monday.

Meanwhile, about 3,000 flights were canceled Monday as snowstorms led to widespread delays along the East Coast and further strained a system already stressed by covid-induced staffing shortages.

For increasingly anxious parents, the FDA authorization of Pfizer booster shots for 12- to 15-year-olds came as a relief. Some health experts lauded the move, but others criticized it, saying the initial two-shot series of shots provided adequate protection against severe disease. They questioned whether healthy children should be given an extra shot of a vaccine that has been linked to a rare side effect called myocarditis -- inflammation of the middle layer of the heart wall.

PROTECTION TOUTED

On a call with reporters explaining their decisions, FDA officials said the agency broadened access to boosters because data from real-world experience and laboratory tests indicate the shots significantly strengthen protection -- especially against the omicron variant -- while posing minimal risk.

The officials cited Israeli data involving more than 6,300 youths that showed no new safety issues among those who received a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. And they said there were no new cases of heart-related complications.

Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said the risk of myocarditis, rare in any case, was lower after a booster shot than after the second shot. Even when the condition has occurred after second shots, he said, the cases have almost all been mild.

He said new data -- and the inferences the agency drew from the information -- suggests "the risk of myocarditis with third doses in the 12- to 15-year age range is likely to be quite acceptable given the potential benefits" of preventing serious illnesses and hospitalizations.

The agency also relied on data from Israel in shortening the interval between second and third doses for adolescents and adults. Scientists reported recently that no new safety concerns arose among more than 4 million people who received boosters at least five months after getting the second shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

The shorter interval means someone who got two shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can get a third shot of that vaccine or another one after five months, rather than six months. Marks said the interval was changed for the Pfizer vaccine because there was data to support such a move.

The intervals for the other vaccines are unchanged. People who got the initial two-shot Moderna series are supposed to wait at least six months to get a booster, and those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are supposed to wait two months. But Marks said the FDA would be receptive to considering shortening the Moderna interval if provided with the appropriate data.

Regarding immunocompromised children, the FDA said it authorized a third dose for 5- to 11-year-olds who have undergone organ transplants or have impaired immune systems for other reasons because they may not mount an adequate response to the initial vaccine series. The agency previously cleared a third dose for immunocompromised individuals 12 and older. The doses can be administered 28 days after the second shot, the agency said.

The FDA said 5- to 11-year-olds who are not immunocompromised do not need boosters at this time; they were cleared for initial shots in late October. But the officials said they are closely watching that age group to see if they will need boosters.

"We certainly understand the pressing need in that age range," Marks said, adding that the agency will move "with the appropriate speed" if boosters are necessary. Until then, he said, it is critical for parents to get young children vaccinated, noting that only about 25% in that age group have been given shots.

For months, public health officials have urged eligible individuals to get booster shots, pointing to data suggesting vaccine-induced immunity wanes. Only about one-third of eligible Americans have received a booster shot, according to the CDC.

Even as some data suggest that the omicron variant may be less dangerous than the delta variant, the number of children being hospitalized across the country has crept up in recent weeks.

Asked whether the FDA was considering a vaccine that specifically targeted omicron, agency officials said they did not know whether that will be needed. It isn't clear yet whether the omicron surge will be a quick wave or persist.

"The last thing we want to do is just be going through, and doing this and that, if the current boosters will really do the job against omicron," Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said.

Vaccine manufacturers are developing and testing omicron-specific shots in case they are needed, the officials said.

BACK TO SCHOOL

Some school systems around the U.S. extended their holiday break Monday or switched back to online instruction because of the explosion in covid-19 cases, while others pressed ahead with in-person classes amid a seemingly growing sense that Americans will have to learn to co-exist with the virus.

Caught between pleas from teachers fearful of infection and parents who want their children in class, school districts in cities such as New York, Milwaukee, Chicago, Detroit and beyond found themselves in a difficult position midway through the academic year because of the super-contagious omicron variant.

New York City, home of the nation's largest school system, reopened classrooms to roughly 1 million students with a stockpile of take-home test kits and plans to double the number of random tests done in schools.

"We are going to be safe, and we will be open to educate our children," newly sworn-in Mayor Eric Adams said on MSNBC.

New Yorker Trisha White said she feels the risk is the same for her 9-year-old son in or out of school and that being with classmates is far better for him than remote learning.

"He could get the virus outside of school," she said as she dropped the boy off. "So what can you do? You know, I wouldn't blame the school system. They're trying their best."

While the teachers union had asked the mayor to postpone in-person learning for a week, city officials have long said that mask requirements, testing and other safety measures mean that children are safe in school. The city also has a vaccination mandate for employees.

High infection rates and resulting worker shortages are also putting a heavy burden on employers large and small. Thousands of airline flights have been canceled in recent days, and many businesses have shelved return-to-work plans.

Weekend garbage collection was delayed in New Orleans, and jury trials in several Colorado counties were suspended. Some libraries on New York's Long Island and a ski resort in New Hampshire had to close.

Dawn Crawley, CEO of House Cleaning Heroes, a cleaning service based in Herndon, Va., said she had to cancel four of 20 jobs for today because four employees were sick, including three with covid-19.

"The fear is it will run through the team" as well as customers, she said.

Policymakers and health authorities have been mindful of the toll on the economy and the education system.

Public heath experts have said eradicating the virus is unlikely and that the world will instead have to find a way to keep covid-19 down to an acceptable level as it does with the flu.

FAUCI HOPES FOR DOWNTURN

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the new year is bringing bad news as the omicron variant powers a "vertical spike" in covid-19 cases. But even as omicron drives the worst caseloads of the entire pandemic, he believes the wave could peak quickly.

"Cases are not going up gradually, they are going straight up," Fauci told New York's WPIX-TV on Monday. "What we are hoping is you reach a peak and the cases come down rather quickly."

A meteoric rise and fall in omicron cases is what doctors experienced in South Africa, where the strain was first identified in late November.

Despite being much more contagious, omicron appears to cause less serious disease for the vaccinated than previous strains, and those who survive it will have some refreshed protection from other forms of the virus that are circulating.

That's a great sign for eventually getting the pandemic under control, but first the U.S. will have to endure a rough few weeks or more.

"The promising news is we have the tools to get out of it sooner than later," said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president.

Fauci defended the CDC's recently issued guidance allowing those who test positive but are asymptomatic to return to work after isolating for five days instead of 10. Along with evolving clinical science about how long patients stay contagious, he cited the need to avoid a collapse of essential services if millions of workers are sidelined.

"You got to make sure that society remains functional," he said. "You try to strike a balance."

Fauci said he remained concerned about how the tens of millions of unvaccinated Americans will cope with omicron.

CONGRESS WARNED

Congress' top doctor Monday urged lawmakers to move to a "maximal telework posture," citing "unprecedented" numbers of covid-19 cases at the Capitol that he said are mostly breakthrough infections.

The seven-day average rate of infection at the Capitol's testing center has grown from less than 1% to more than 13%, Brian Monahan, the attending physician, said in a letter to congressional leaders.

He said there have been "an unprecedented number of cases in the Capitol community affecting hundreds of individuals." Citing what he said was limited sampling as of Dec. 15, he said about 61% of the cases were the omicron variant while 38% were delta.

He said "most" cases at the Capitol are breakthroughs. Of those testing positive, 35% are asymptomatic, he said.

"The daily case rates will increase even more substantially in the coming weeks," Monahan warned.

Monahan urged congressional offices and agencies -- which employ thousands of food service, custodial and other workers who serve Congress -- to reduce in-person activities "to the maximum extent possible" by using electronic communications.

He said people should wear properly fitted, medical-grade KN95 masks or better. Blue surgical masks and cloth masks "must be replaced," he said.

Mask wearing is "a critical necessity unless the individual is alone in a closed office space or eating or drinking in a food service area," Monahan said.

Information for this article was contributed by Laurie McGinley, Jacqueline Dupree, Lori Aratani, Jacob Bogage, Lori Rozsa, Brittany Shammas and Amy B Wang of The Washington Post; by Jennifer Peltz, Gretchen Ehlke, Terry Tang, Margery Beck, Anne D'Innocenzio, Michael Hill, Kevin McGill, Rick Callahan, Sophia Tareen, Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, Corey Williams and Alan Fram of The Associated Press; and by Dave Goldiner of the New York Daily News (TNS).