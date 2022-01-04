Christmas Honors requests Fort Smith volunteers for wreath pickup event

FORT SMITH -- More than 16,500 veterans were memorialized this holiday season in the annual Christmas Honors event at Fort Smith National Cemetery. The program now needs volunteers to remove and clean the wreaths so they can be stored.

Cleanup will be at the cemetery and Hall C at the Fort Smith Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday .

The program also has requested people who have pickups and trailers to help move the wreaths to the convention center.

Links to donate or volunteer for Christmas Honors can be found through the organization's website at www.ChristmasHonors.org or on Facebook at Christmas Honors.

Organizer Philip Merry said the nonprofit group Christmas Honors started in 2009 when he went to the cemetery to pay his respects to his wife's grandfather. He said the view reminded him of Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

When Merry looked up photos of Arlington at Christmas, he saw all the graves decorated through Wreaths Across America, compared to thousands of graves at Fort Smith that weren't decorated.

The Fort Smith cemetery agreed Merry could put up wreaths for the 12,000 veterans buried there at the time, and the Walmart Supercenter on Zero Street sold Merry supplies at $4 per wreath, and 95 cents per big, red bow.

"To this day, that's all they charge," Merry said. "We have now grown to 16,500 wreaths this year."

He said the group has received approval from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the National Cemetery Association for white Christmas lights at the Fort Smith National Cemetery at the various administration and service pavilion buildings, and then the solid, stone wall around its perimeter.

Merry explained Christmas Honors is separate from Wreaths Across America at Arlington. He said Wreaths Across America uses live greenery replaced each year, whereas Christmas Honors' wreaths can last for roughly five years, only needing new bows due to water damage.

"The purpose of it is to pay remembrance, respect and tribute to the veterans who are buried at Fort Smith National, and to thank the families who shared them," he said.

People recognize when soldiers go to war, they leave families back home.

"So we pay tribute to both," he said.

Merry said Christmas Honors believes there's no way to adequately thank veterans for all they've done, but it can help ensure they're never forgotten. He said Walmart has helped by giving discounted wreaths for similar programs across Arkansas and Oklahoma.

"Any town that wants help to do this, we will help them," he said.

Store manager Kelly Clark said Walmart sells roughly 14,000 discounted wreaths for veteran recognition each year, which amounts to nearly 182,000 since the program started.

"It's probably one of the coolest things you'll ever see," Clark said. "I think there's nobody that gives any more than a veteran. It just humbles me to do something in a small, minute way to give back. Anything we do pales in comparison to the sacrifices that they made. We just do it to honor them."