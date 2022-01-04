City, county to tackle first agendas of 2022

City and county government will resume operations today with Pine Bluff City Council and Jefferson County Quorum Court committee meetings, both scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

The first City Council meeting agenda for 2022 consists of only four proposed ordinances, three of which are up for their third and final reading, and one resolution to expand budgetary authority for 2022.

The council has not yet adopted a 2022 municipal budget. To ensure the continuity of city government operations until the 2022 budget is adopted, authority is needed for the city government to continue operations and make expenditures for the new year.

Once the resolution is passed by the full council, the city is authorized to fund operations and expenditures retroactive to Jan. 1 in the same amounts and levels as provided in the 2021 municipal budget.

The Pine Bluff Ways and Means Committee did not recommend passage of the city's 2022 budget during December's budget meetings because financial advisers William Moss and George Stepps, who were brought on as financial consultants during the city's 2022 budget process, analyzed the figures and said the 2022 expectation for revenue was almost $1.5 million more than a six-year average.

They found that more than half of the 2022 projected revenue line items were high compared with previous years.

According to city officials, the city has until Feb. 1 to pass the budget.

A summary of all the committee changes was presented that would decrease the budget in several departments and increase the budget in others as well as do away with budget requests in some areas.

The projected revenue from Saracen Casino is $786,864, and it was recommended that the money be moved to the capital projects fund.

Other recommendations were to make the Pine Bluff Aquatic Center a separate department, move a procurement position to finance and implement a signing bonus program for new public safety hires.

According to the recommendations, the Urban Renewal Agency should not be on the city's books and should do its own payroll and accounting.

Suggested uses for carryover in the general fund if any were to pay off the aquatic center loan and other outstanding loans and purchase a fire truck.

Recommendations for the 2017 sales tax fund were to reallocate $300,000 budgeted for Convention Center operations and require financial statements from the Generator innovation hub before approving the allocation of $400,000.

Moss said the convention center has $1 million in funds, which can be reallocated in that same area for something else such as an advance payment on the aquatic center loan.

All recommendations will be reevaluated by Mayor Shirley Washington and others and brought back to the Ways and Means Committee.

Council Member Bruce Lockett sponsored legislation in December that would require any expenditure of public funds, proposed by department heads that imposes a new increased cost obligation to the city, be accompanied by a fiscal impact statement that is prepared by the finance director and explains the estimated cost.

The resolution relates to the fiscal impact of proposed legislation and appropriations. The statement must indicate, by fiscal year, the total impact for the first two years and also include a cumulative six-year forecast.

A copy of the fiscal impact statement will be given to each council member before any measure is approved by a committee and before a vote is taken on the measure for final passage.

This resolution applies to all projects that require expenditures of tax funds for multiyear allocations, excluding salaries and equipment.

Also with a short agenda, the Quorum Court Committee will meet to discuss proposed appropriation ordinances and a proposed noise violation ordinance.

The proposed noise violation ordinance prohibits unreasonably loud noises and disturbance of the peace in Jefferson County and will be presented by the Public Safety Committee. Sponsored by committee chair Dr. Conley Byrd, the proposed ordinance calls for a fine for the violations.

According to the proposed ordinance, disturbing noises of such volume and duration as to be detrimental to the life or health of any individual or to disturb the public peace and welfare would be prohibited in Jefferson County

The following would be prohibited: the playing of any radio; stereo; music reproduction system; or musical instruments of such volume particularly between the hours of 10 pm. and 6 am.

Any violation of the ordinance will result in a fine of up to $500 and double for each repeated violation.

City Council agendas can be found at https://www.cityofpinebluff-ar.gov/city-council-meetings.

Jefferson County agendas can be found at https://www.jeffersoncountyar.gov/quorum-court-meetings.