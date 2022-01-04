Covid-19 prompts postponement of Little Rock Central-North Little Rock boys and girls basketball games

Today's varsity boys and girls high school basketball games between Little Rock Central High School and North Little Rock High School have been postponed because of an increase in covid-19 cases in Pulaski County and Arkansas, officials said Monday.

The Little Rock and North Little Rock school districts "shared today that a large number of students and staff have already been impacted by covid-19," the Little Rock School District said in a news media release. "Administrators from both districts agreed that postponing the games under these unprecedented circumstances was the most prudent decision."

Both schools' teams are ranked among the state's best prep school teams. The boys' game marked the conference opener for both teams and a rematch of last season's state title game, which North Little Rock High won.

The school districts plan to reschedule the games for a later date.

The announcement comes on the same day that Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported the state's positivity rate for tests for covid-19 hit another high, while the state also recorded the highest number of new and active covid cases since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The governor said the state recorded 6,562 new cases, a record positivity rate of 25.5% over the last 7 days and a record total of 32,280 active cases.

Also, most seventh-and-eighth-graders enrolled in North Little Rock Middle School started the new semester Tuesday learning remotely from their homes, as they will do again Wednesday because of covid-19 cases and quarantines. Tuesday was the first day of class after the holiday break for North Little Rock students districtwide.