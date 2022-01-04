Marriage Licenses

Brandon Hause, 29, and Jenna Morgan, 22, both of North Little Rock.

Robert Giles, 39, and Tracy Riggs, 63, both of Little Rock.

Robinson Luu, 34, and Hseng Wang, 31, both of Little Rock.

Neal Grumbine, 31, and Megan Halley, 31, both of St. Louis, Mo.

Charles Derby, 68, and Lind Jackson, 68, both of Little Rock.

David Dunlap, 51, and Julie Dunlap, 51, both of Sherwood.

Dwight Perry, 69, and Vera White, 70, both of Little Rock.

Michael Edwards, 32, and Kayla Bodirsky, 33, both of Bigelow.

Jemarri Polk, 19, of Altheimer, and Tanekwa Robinson, 20, of Pine Bluff.

Na'jee Smith, 34, and Courtney Harris, 29, both of Little Rock.

Taylor Gulley, 21, and Andre Pandohie, 20, both of Little Rock.

Michael Chastain, 49, and Brandi Nelson, 45, both of Paron.

Divorces

FILED

22-1. Frank Koester v. Michelle Koester.

22-4. Paul Peek v. Mary Peek.

22-6. Jessica Middleton v. Derek Middleton.

22-8. Michael Howard v. Tracy Howard.

GRANTED

21-496. Ebony Jackson v. Dorell Williams.

21-3139. Mose Bradley Jr. v. Tonya Bradley.

21-3827. Tonya Courtney-Nichols v. Sammie Lewis.

21-4005. Gina Farmer v. Billy Farmer.

21-4027. Christina Cook v. Michael Cook.