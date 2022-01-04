Dauda will redshirt for Arkansas women

FAYETTEVILLE -- Freshman Maryam Dauda will redshirt this season, University of Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors said Monday.

The 6-4 McDonald's All-American, who starred at Bentonville High School, was released to practice in December after recovering from knee surgery to repair a torn ACL suffered late in her high school senior season.

There was some thought that she might play this season for the Razorbacks. But Neighbors said after discussions with her and her family, it was best for her to redshirt this season.

"When you sit down and look at all the data, we woulda supported it any way she wanted to go because it was close," Neighbors said. "As much as I would have like to have had her last night [against Tennessee], you've gotta see the big picture. These kids are young. They've got their full life ahead of them, and we've all seen people who rush back and later in life it doesn't work out so well."

Neighbors said considering when the injury occurred, Dauda was definitely ahead of schedule in her recovery. The intent was initially to redshirt when they started to recruit her again, but when the Razorbacks medical staff saw how well she was progressing that's when the talk began about her possibly playing this season, he said.

"It's not a surprise," Neighbors said. "We weren't counting on her. But it got exciting there for a little while. I think it's all positive. I don't think there's one negative out of the whole thing just except that we all want to see her play I know. We, as adults, can be patient and get a chance to see her play fully healthy."

Dauda will get the chance to get better each day in practice, Neighbors said. She and 6-2 transfer Saylor Poffensbarger will both serve as assets the rest of the season even though they won't in a game.

"She [Dauda] will get three months of being the other team's best player inside and that's a huge thing when it comes this time next year," Neighbors said. "She won't be your typical freshman."

Dauda initially signed with Baylor, but changed her mind and chose Arkansas after Coach Kim Mulkey decided to leave Baylor to coach at LSU. She was the 13th ranked player and top-ranked post player in the ESPN HoopGurlz 2021 recruiting rankings at the time of her signing.

Dauda was a three-time all-state selection and finished her high school career as the leading scorer, rebounder and shot blocker in school history.

Neighbors also said 6-2 redshirt junior Erynn Barnum has not returned to practice, and there's not a timetable for her return. Barnum, the team's leading rebounder, has missed the last five games with an undisclosed injury.

The Razorbacks (10-4, 0-1 SEC) are scheduled to continue SEC play Thursday at Vanderbilt.