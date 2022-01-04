Democrat Hodges announces plans to run for 1st Congressional District

State Rep. Monte Hodges of Blytheville says he is running for Arkansas’ 1st Congressional District, setting up a Democratic bid for a seat the party has not won in more than a decade.

Hodges is a banker who represents House District 55, which covers part of Blytheville.

“I want to be the congressman that fights for your needs,” he said in an interview Tuesday.

Hodges said the voices of district residents are being underrepresented in the nation’s capital.

“I can probably count with three fingers how many interactions I've had with our 1st congressional leader at this moment,” he said, referring to the incumbent, U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, a Republican from Jonesboro.

“And that's the sentiment I've gotten as I've spoken to people throughout this congressional district – that he has been absentee. We sent him to D.C. and we've not seen him since then,” he said.

Infrastructure is a key issue for the district, Hodges said, but Crawford voted against the Biden administration’s bipartisan infrastructure bill. Arkansas would secure more than $4 billion in funding for a variety of broad infrastructure sectors over five years under the law, according to White House estimates.

In the district, infrastructure shortcomings were on national display with the discovery of a fracture in a beam of the Interstate 40 bridge connecting Arkansas and Tennessee.

The episode sparked the immediate shutdown of a bridge that carried more than 40,000 vehicles a day.

“To vote against the self interest of your own state was very disheartening,” he said of Crawford’s vote.

Arkansas’ 1st Congressional District has not been kind to Democrats for many years and Hodges faces an uphill battle in winning the district.

Crawford ran unopposed in the 2020 general election and trounced Democrats by wide margins in past elections. State Rep. Brandt Smith of Jonesboro has announced plans to run against Crawford in the 2022 Republican primary.

Crawford's campaign did not provide an immediate comment Tuesday to Hodges’ announcement.