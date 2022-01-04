On first day back, North Little Rock middle schoolers go virtual

Most seventh-and-eighth-graders enrolled in North Little Rock Middle School started the new semester Tuesday learning remotely from their homes — as they will do again Wednesday as the result of covid-19 cases and quarantines.

Tuesday was the first day of class after the holiday break for North Little Rock students districtwide.

"District administrators will continue to monitor system-wide COVID-19 data on a daily basis and will determine when students can safely return to campus," Superintendent Greg Pilewski wrote in a message to parents Monday about the seventh-and-eighth-grade campus, specifically, and the district in general.

Allowances, however, will be made for those families who need to send children to school.

"While we strongly encourage students to engage in classes at home, we understand that some families may elect to send their students to campus in the event there is no childcare at home, a lack of internet access, or there is a need for specialized services, Pilewski said. "Transportation and meal services will be provided."

The North Little Rock School District requires students and employees to wear face masks on campus in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

"The strongest defense against covid-19 infections is vaccinations," Pilewski wrote. "We urge all of our students and staff who can to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated as soon as possible. We encourage those who are eligible to get the booster shot as well."