Follow live: Hogs host Vandy in SEC home opener

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: JD Notae, Davonte Davis, Jaxson Robinson, Stanley Umude and Jaylin Williams.

This is the third consecutive start for Robinson, who is 8 of 17 from three-point range in the last three games and 7 of his last 8 overall in the corners. He has been about the only source of corner three-point shooting for Arkansas this season.

He grabbed a team-high seven rebounds in the team's SEC opener.

Umude is coming off his best performance since late November, when he added 19 points against Penn. He scored 19 points on 7 of 12 shooting at Mississippi State last week, and added 2 steals and 1 block.

It is his third start of the season and second since the Hofstra loss.

Notae is back after a one-game absence because of an illness. He is second in the league in scoring at 18.0 points per game. His steal rate of 4.3% is 48th nationally, according to KenPom data.

Vanderbilt's starters: Scotty Pippen Jr., Rodney Chatman, Jordan Wright, Myles Stute and Quentin Millora-Brown.

The Commodores enter tonight's game 8-4 overall and are winners of three of their last four games. They are coming off a 69-67 neutral-site victory over BYU on Dec. 23. Vanderbilt has not played since.

Pippen leads the league in scoring at 18.1 points per game. A junior, he is shooting 42.8% from the floor and is averaging 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. According to KenPom data, Pippen is drawing 6.2 fouls per 40 minutes played, which ranks 47th nationally.

Stute is the team’s top perimeter threat. He has knocked down 22 of 53 attempts, including three makes in the win over BYU. He made 6 of 10 three-pointers against Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 29.

Vanderbilt has forced a turnover on 24.6% of opponents’ possession this season. That ranks 17th nationally, per KenPom. Offensively, it shoots the three at a 29.5% clip and has had 11.2% of its shots blocked, which is 292nd in the country.