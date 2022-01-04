DEAR READERS: During the winter months, we wear our sweaters often to keep warm. With all the usage, they need to be cleaned. Be sure to check the care labels before washing them. Some sweaters require dry cleaning only, and always follow the care label.

If you hand-wash a sweater, use the mildest soap and rinse thoroughly. Then roll the sweater in a big, dry towel and gently push on it to squeeze out all the water. Lay the sweater flat to dry. Never wring out the sweater or hang it up to dry. These actions can cause the sweater to stretch out of shape.

Never iron a sweater to remove wrinkles. You could damage the fibers. Instead, use a steamer to get rid of wrinkles.

DEAR READERS: Use these sweet hints to help you choose the right one for your tastes.

• Jellies are made from fruit juice, and when cooked, it gels.

• Jam is made from a blend of crushed, pureed fruit. It is usually a bit thicker than jelly.

• Preserves can contain large chunks of fruit or whole fruit. This makes it thick and more filled with fruit than jelly or jam.

• Fruit butter is made when fruit pulp and sugar are cooked together. It is usually smooth. (There is no butter in fruit butter.)

DEAR READERS: With all the use our curling iron gets, it's easy for hair spray to accumulate on it. After you unplug the iron and let it cool, use this method to remove the sticky stuff.

Make a paste of three-parts baking soda to one-part water (tap or distilled), or use several drops of rubbing alcohol. Place either of these solutions on a cotton ball and rub over the cooled surface of the unplugged iron. Then wipe clean with a water-dampened cloth.

DEAR READERS: According to the Environmental Protection Agency, many household products contain toxic substances. This includes oven and drain cleaners, laundry detergents, furniture and floor polish, paints and pesticides. These products can leave behind dangerous fumes and residues. So read the labels carefully and completely before you buy these products.

Look for these three worlds: "Caution," "Warning" and "Danger."

DEAR READERS: If you buy bunches of herbs but can't use them all up before they go bad, don't toss them out. Instead, freeze them. That will keep their flavor and aroma for future use.

Take these steps: 1. Stem the herbs and blanch in lightly salted boiling water for just 5 to 10 seconds. Drain the water. 2. Place the herbs in a bowl of ice water. When cool, drain and pat dry with a paper towel. 3. Put the herbs in sealed freezer-safe bags and store in the freezer.

