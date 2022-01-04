Hogs missing Notae

FAYETTEVILLE -- Senior guard JD Notae returned to practice on a limited basis for the University of Arkansas basketball team last Saturday, but his status for tonight's game against Vanderbilt is uncertain.

Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said after Monday's practice that he likely won't know until shortly before the 7:30 p.m. tipoff if Notae can go.

Notae missed Arkansas' previous game because of an illness when the Razorbacks (10-3, 0-1 SEC) lost at Mississippi State 81-68 on Wednesday.

"JD has practiced a little bit," Musselman said. "Probably a game-time decision [if he plays], just based on his wind and not being able to fully practice."

Musselman said a decision will depend on how Notae feels physically after the Razorbacks' shoot-around today.

Notae is averaging 18.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.7 steals in 34.4 minutes.

"I think if he's cleared, he's going to be cleared [fully]," Musselman said when asked if Notae would have a reduced role if he is able to play. "I don't think that it'll be a restriction type [situation].

"I think it'll just be, 'Hey, has he gotten enough reps where our trainer feels comfortable and JD feels comfortable?' I think if that's the case, he'll play. If they feel that he's not, then he just won't play."

Notae in his third season in the Arkansas program, including when he redshirted in 2019-20 after transferring from Jacksonville (Fla.) University.

"It'll help us out a lot, just knowing that he's one of the guys that knows Coach Muss the most," Razorbacks sophomore guard Davonte Davis said of Notae's possible return. "He just knows how to execute."

Vanderbilt junior guard Scotty Pippen Jr. and Notae have each played in 12 games, with Pippen scoring 217 points to lead that SEC at 18.1 per game and Notae scoring 216.

Pippen has hit 22 of 70 three-point attempts and 47 of 67 free throws.

Earlier this season Pippen scored 30 points against Texas State and 29 at SMU. Last season he had a career-high 36 points at Cincinnati and an SEC-high 32 at Florida.

"He's a guy that obviously can really, really score the ball," Musselman said. "Their chemistry surrounding him this year is really good as well. Coach [Jerry] Stackhouse has done a great job, from a personnel standpoint, adding pieces.

"Pippen's a high-volume free-throw attempt player. You have to be a disciplined defender when you guard him. You can't gamble. You have to have high basketball IQ defensively as an individual defender, as well as does your team defense.

"Really good in transition. Can obviously shoot the three. And with his ability to go to the basket and shoot the three, he stretches out the defense and you have to guard him in a multitude of areas and space on the floor."

Davis figures to be among the Razorbacks matched up defensively with Pippen, who is averaging 14.0 points in three games against Arkansas.

"He knows spacing, and he knows how to create for himself," Davis said. "Not everyone can do that, and I think he's really good at that. He'll give us a lot of pump fakes and things like that, just to get his defenders in the air.

"He knows how to draw fouls, which is what makes a great scorer. You see JD do it, and that's why I'm putting those two guys in the same conversation."

Vanderbilt (8-4) is playing for the first time since beating BYU 69-67 on Dec. 23 at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu.

The Commodores were supposed to play Stanford for the tournament championship on Christmas Day, but the game was canceled because of the Cardinal's covid issues.

Vanderbilt, which was 11-21 and 9-16 the previous two seasons, also has won at Pittsburgh 68-52 and at Hawaii 68-54.

"I think it's a really good team," Musselman said. "I think it's a team that can beat anybody on any given night. I think that will happen for them this year in the SEC.

"I think Coach Stackhouse has done a great job building out his roster. He's got one of the best players in the league who came back after testing the NBA waters.

"This is a really good Vanderbilt team that plays hard and understands their roles. They have a shooter at the power forward spot [Myles Stute] that stretches the floor out."

Stute, a 6-7 sophomore, has hit 22 of 53 three-pointers.

"Their center plays very, very hard," Musselman said of 6-10 senior Quentin Milllora-Brown. "He looks like he enjoys his role being a screen setter and a roller and a guy that pounds the offensive glass."

Arkansas has lost three of its last four games -- including 88-66 to Oklahoma in Tulsa and 89-81 to Hofstra in North Little Rock -- and fallen out of The Associated Press poll after being ranked as high as No. 10.

"We're fine," Davis said. "We're going to be really good. We've just got to get these screws tightened up, and we'll be fine for sure."

The Razorbacks are still trying to sort out their roles and get consistent performances throughout their roster. Ten players have gotten at least two starts.

"I think that as a coach and a coaching staff, you want to walk in a locker room pregame and know what you can pencil in, both offensively and defensively," Musselman said. "Right now, through our first [13] games, the consistency from player to player has not been there, which makes it difficult on a rotation.

"That's not any one particular player, at all. I think that's kind of been across the board right now with our roster."

Davis said the Razorbacks are focused on winning their SEC home opener.

"Win for sure, do whatever it takes to win," Davis said. "I think everyone has that mindset right now, and nothing else matters right now but winning the game.

"It doesn't matter who does what, as long as we do what we need to win."