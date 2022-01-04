Home, sweet home for fish

Islands for all

The islands at Beaver Lake are public land and part of Beaver Lake Wildlife Management Area. The area totals 8,007 acres, which includes public shoreline, islands and the Devil’s Eyebrow Natural Area on the north end of the lake.

Hunting, including waterfowl and deer hunting, is allowed on the islands within state regulations. Hiking and exploring are permitted. Camping or campfires are prohibited.

For more information call the Army Corps of Engineers Beaver Lake office in Rogers, 479-636-1210.

Source: Arkansas Game and Fish Commission

A crew of chain-saw toting workers didn't exactly eliminate the chunk of overgrown forest: They simply relocated it.

Thick groves of cedar trees at two areas of the Beaver Lake shoreline were thinned and the cut trees now rest on the lake bottom as a forest of fish habitat.

The two-week project by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission was one of the most intensive fish habitat enhancement projects ever at the lake, said area fisheries biologist Jon Stein with the commission. Work took place in late November and early December.

Hundreds of cedar trees were cut from Shaddox Island, a 100-acre island north of Rocky Branch park, and submerged in that area. Hundreds more cedars were cut from Bear Island and Deer Island, which are north of the Arkansas 12 bridge. They were sunk in the Prairie Creek area. Around 900 cedars, small to medium in size, were submerged.

Workers lashed trees together in bundles and weighted them with concrete blocks. Bundles were transported to sinking sites by barges built specifically for this type of work.

The trees provide shelter for bait fish, such as threadfin shad, which most game fish eat. Game fish, especially crappie and black bass, gather around the trees to pick off an easy meal, Stein explained.

Anglers benefit from the good fishing that can be enjoyed around the submerged trees, he said. Fishermen can find the GPS coordinates for these newly submerged trees and older habitat structures at agfc.com. Go to the fisheries tab and then habitat.

Some trees were sunk close to where they were cut. Other tree bundles were submerged up to three miles away, Stein said. Some were sunk not far from shore at the Arkansas 12 bridge access where anglers fishing from shore can reach them. Trees now rest at an average of 15 to 30 feet deep.

The longer the trees are under water, the more effective they become at attracting fish, Stein explained. Phytoplankton, a type of moss, grows on the branches. Threadfin shad feed on the phytoplankton, and that, in turn, brings in more black bass, crappie, catfish and other species that like to hang around wood cover.

Similar habitat work has taken place at Beaver before, but on a smaller scale. This project involved 28 Game and Fish employees from across the state.

Game and Fish conducts two of these major habitat projects each year, Stein said. One took place at Lake Monticello during the summer of 2021. Game and Fish will decide soon on two lakes for this year.

Total cost for the Beaver Lake project was $60,000, mostly in salaries and fuel, Stein noted.

Thinning some cedar trees also benefits the islands where trees were cut, said Justin Hopper, a fisheries technician with Game and Fish. On Shaddox Island, cedar trees were so thick a buck deer with big antlers may not have been able to walk through them.

Openings created by the project let more sunlight through, resulting in wider plant diversity, Hopper said.

Anglers may find fish holding close to the branches of these trees down deep in the drink, or fish might be in the neighborhood of a tree bundle, said fisheries biologist Eric Gates. He's with Game and Fish and works with Stein at the district fisheries office in Rogers.

One fishing tactic is to position a boat directly over the tree pile, then fish vertically over the side of the boat with a jig or minnow, Gates said. Or, a boat can be away from the pile and cast lures close to the cedar trees.

One fact of fishing life is that angling around brush is going to result in getting snagged sometimes, but Gates said it can be worth the trouble when fish after fish are welcomed aboard.

Justin Hopper with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission cuts down a cedar tree Nov. 30 for sinking into Beaver Lake. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Jon Stein (left) and Harold Clark weight cedar trees Nov. 30 with concrete blocks. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Arkansas Game and Fish Commission workers transport trees on Nov. 30 for sinking in Beaver Lake near Rocky Branch park. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Trees are hauled aboard a barge on Nov. 30 that will transport them out on Beaver Lake for sinking. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

