House's Rush says 15th term is his last

CHICAGO -- Longtime U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois, a onetime Black Panther with a dramatic rise in Illinois politics, won't seek reelection after 15 terms representing his Chicago-area district, according to a video announcement obtained by The Associated Press on Monday.

Rush, 75, is expected to discuss his future this morning at a Chicago church where the video is to be shown. He confirmed his plans to The Chicago Sun-Times, saying Monday that he finalized his decision weeks ago.

The Democrat, known for anti-violence activism and racial equity work, was first elected to Congress in 1992. He holds the distinction of being the only politician to win a race against Barack Obama, easily defeating the then-state senator in a 2000 congressional primary.

An ordained minister who preaches on Chicago's South Side, Rush said he would remain in the public eye and continue his ministry.

"I have been reassigned. Actually, I'm not retiring, I'm returning home. I'm returning to my church. I'm returning to my family. I have grandchildren. I'm returning to my passion," he says in the video. "I will be in public life. I will be working hand in hand with someone who will replace me."

Rush never shied from direct action. He was arrested in 2004 for blocking the driveway of Sudan's embassy during a "protest demanding an end to genocide." He was in the headlines in 2012 for wearing a hooded sweatshirt on the House floor after the death of teenager Trayvon Martin, a move that earned him a reprimand for violating a rule against wearing hats in the chamber.

He also raised eyebrows with some of his sharper comments, as when he dismissed an anti-violence plan by former Illinois Republican Sen. Mark Kirk as a simplistic "white boy" solution to a complex problem.

He's pushed legislation, named after Emmett Till, designating lynching as a hate crime under federal law. Till was a Black Chicago teen whose lynching in 1955 galvanized the civil rights movement.

The trajectory of Rush's political career was unusual.

Born in Georgia, he served in the Army as a teenager, got involved in the civil rights movement and later co-founded the Illinois Black Panther Party. He was arrested in 1969 and convicted on a weapons charge. Years later, he was elected as a Chicago alderman, serving eight years. He also made an unsuccessful bid to oust Mayor Richard Daley.

Rush faced Obama in the 2000 Democratic primary and won by a nearly 2-1 margin. Just before the primary, one of Rush's sons died from gunfire when two men attempted a holdup. Rush then focused on gun-control measures.

In the 16-minute video, Rush says leaving Congress will give him the chance to share his wisdom.

"It's just going to allow me to be more effective in greater ways," he says. "There is not a rocking chair or easy chair that's been created that will be able to contain me."