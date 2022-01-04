• Fabian Rivera, a 10-year-old New Orleans boy, was struck in the cheek by a bullet that broke two teeth and exited his throat after it was shot into the air by an unidentified person during the city's New Years Eve celebrations, police said.

• Kelly Atlee, a hospital spokesman in Fairbanks, Alaska, said a newborn baby boy found abandoned in a cardboard box at a city intersection as wind-chills hit 12-below zero is "stable and healthy" as police search for the parents who left a note indicating they could not care for the child.

• Dan Patrick, 71, Texas' Republican lieutenant governor who is vaccinated and received a booster shot, tested positive for covid-19 over the holidays and is quarantining after experiencing mild symptoms, a spokesman said.

• Jair Bolsonaro, 66, the president of Brazil who has experienced a series of medical issues and surgeries, was taken to a Sao Paulo hospital for tests after experiencing abdominal discomfort caused by an intestinal obstruction, spokesmen for the government and the hospital said.

• Traveon Randell, 22, of St. Louis, accused of losing control of his vehicle while street racing and crashing into two other vehicles, killing a 55-year-old man, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, prosecutors said.

• Wiebke Schmidt-Kochan, a shepherd in Germany, said she spent several days practicing using bits of bread to entice about 700 sheep and goats to form the shape of a 100-yard long syringe in a field as part of a campaign encouraging people to get vaccinated against covid-19.

• Bill Gardner, 73, a Democrat who is the nation's longest-serving secretary of state and a fierce defender of New Hampshire's position at the front of the presidential primary calendar, announced he will retire this week after 23 two-year terms.

• Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican congresswoman from Georgia whose personal Twitter account was permanently suspended for spreading false information about the coronavirus pandemic, was barred from Facebook for 24 hours for similar offenses, a company spokesman said.

• Paul Menta, a distillery owner in Key West, Fla., is offering a case of rum as a reward for information leading to the arrest of two men recorded on security video as they set the Southernmost Point buoy on fire early on New Years Day.