Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District pursues new site for elementary school

The School Board for the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School Board on Monday authorized district leaders to negotiate the purchase of almost 19 acres on Arkansas 107 as a possible site for a new Bayou Meto Elementary School.

The site is south of the existing Bayou Meto Elementary School, also on Arkansas 107. The district is planning to replace Bayou Meto as part of a commitment to replace all district schools in a 39-year-old federal school desegregation lawsuit.

School Board President Daniel Gray said that the property owned by Cory Nicholson is flat pastureland.

Gray anticipates that a settlement for the new property is likely to include providing the current Bayou Meto site to Nicholson. The district would demolish the current school building but would leave the relatively new multipurpose building on the campus intact.

The multipurpose building is too far away from the proposed school site to be useful to the district and too new to be torn down, said Gray. He claimed a new school and the benefits it would provide pupils justify the plan to leave behind the multipurpose facility.

Any effort to rebuild the school on its current property would result in an "inferior product for students," he said.

The Jacksonville has four new schools up and running and two more yet to build to achieve the directive of a federal judge to replace all of its eight original campuses with six new buildings.

All of the construction comes in a district that is in just its fifth year of existence. The 3,800-student district detached from the neighboring Pulaski County Special School District and began operating independently in 2016.

The new district inherited the desegregation obligations of the Pulaski County Special district in the federal lawsuit. Those obligations in the two districts include equalizing the condition of aged school buildings, which are often in communities with high populations of Black students, with the newer buildings in the Pulaski County Special district that are in predominantly white neighborhoods.