Jury trial scheduled in Bentonville man's murder case

BENTONVILLE -- A jury trial was scheduled Monday for a Bentonville man accused of killing another man.

Glenn Thatcher, 44, is charged with capital murder and two counts regarding distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Thatcher is accused of killing Robert Blau, whose body was found Feb. 1 in a building in Gateway. Thatcher is being held without bond in the Benton County Jail.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green scheduled jury selection to begin June 10. She scheduled the trial to begin June 13.

If found guilty, Thatcher would be sentenced to life imprisonment without the benefit of parole. Joshua Robinson, deputy prosecutor, waived pursuing the death penalty at Monday's hearing.

Police obtained a search warrant for Thatcher's cellphone after his arrest in the murder case, and suspected child pornography was found on the phone, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Benton County Sheriff's Office detectives obtained the warrant to examine the phone to corroborate Thatcher's statements regarding the blackmail and extortion he claimed he experienced from Blau leading up to the slaying, according to court documents.

The examination of the phone found suspected images of child pornography involving children from 6 to 9 years old as well as images of teens, according to court documents.

Chelsea Yates, who was Thatcher's roommate, told Bentonville police Thatcher told her he shot and killed Blau, according to the affidavit. Yates told officers Thatcher showed her the pistol he said he used, according to the affidavit.

Bentonville police provided the information to sheriff's deputies, who went to 20147 U.S. 62 in Gateway and found Blau's body. Medics found a bullet wound in Blau's chest, according to the affidavit.

The judge scheduled an omnibus hearing for May 16 and a pre-trial hearing for May 23.