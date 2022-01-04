Mask requirement likely coming back to Fayetteville schools





FAYETTEVILLE -- Masks likely will be required at all of the School District's campuses when classes resume Thursday.

Superintendent John L Colbert sent a letter to parents Monday saying administrators anticipate meeting the threshold that would trigger mask-wearing districtwide. In October, the School Board changed the district's policy to encourage, but not require, masks for all students and staff effective Dec. 23. Visitors to all district buildings were still required to wear masks.

[READ THE LETTER HERE: nwaonline.com/14letter/]

Board members at the time set a policy that masks would stay optional as long as covid-19 cases stayed below 30 per 10,000 residents within the School District, as determined by the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement. If cases exceeded that threshold for two consecutive 14-day periods, the mask mandate would automatically be reinstated.

Last week, ACHI reported 33 cases per 10,000 residents within the district, Colbert said in his letter. Administrators anticipate this week's number could again exceed that threshold, he said.

"Please begin to prepare your child for the possibility that masks will be required upon their return to school," Colbert said.

The newest number from ACHI could come Wednesday, a district spokesman said.

Administrators will provide the latest information to parents regarding quarantining and other covid-19 policies relating to schools after consulting with the state departments of health and education, Colbert said in the letter.







