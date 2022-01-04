• Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger said stealthiness and a lack of other customers enabled him to fly under the radar while out and about during his recent U.S. tour, letting him stand unnoticed while sipping beer at a North Carolina bar. In a photo that he posted to Instagram in September, the English rocker can be seen enjoying a brew outside the Thirsty Beaver Saloon in Charlotte, while other patrons go about their business. "Basically, if you look, they're all behind me," Jagger, 78, pointed out in a Washington Post interview last week while explaining why the other customers look like they couldn't care less. "There's hardly anyone there," the singer adds. "It's dark. It's not like really grand. I'm not in a big, huge limo. I just walk the block and then just go down there." Jagger explains it may have been a different story if he were actually inside the bar. "I can't go inside the room because the covid rules of the tour don't allow me to go in a saloon," he told the Post. "But I could stand [on the patio] outside the saloon. And I'm far away from the people." Jagger added that he knew to visit the Thirsty Beaver because locals told him it was a cool dive bar. The Stones' No Filter Tour wrapped up in Hollywood, Fla., on Nov. 23 after stops in other cities like Charlotte, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Nashville, Tenn.

• The 10 richest people in the world added $402 billion to their already enormous fortunes in 2021. The biggest gainer was Elon Musk, who started the year with a net worth of $156 billion and will end it with around $277 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The 50-year-old Tesla founder said he's planning to pay more than $11 billion in taxes. Musk's $121 billion gain was smaller than the $140 billion he made in 2020, but was more than enough to make him the richest person alive by a long shot. His closest competitor and fellow rocket-building billionaire, Jeff Bezos, 57, who stepped down from his CEO role at Amazon in July, will enter 2022 worth $190 billion. Others include Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who added nearly $25 billion to his fortune in 2020 and is worth $128 billion, according to Bloomberg. Microsoft founder Bill Gates began the new year worth $139 billion. Google co-founder Larry Page cracked the 12-digit club in 2021 by adding $47 billion to the $83 billion he had coming into this year. Fellow Google co-founder Sergey Brin also hit the mark and is now worth $125 billion, thanks to a 2021 gain of $45 billion. The 11th-wealthiest person on the list is French heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, who's valued at nearly $94 billion, making her the richest woman alive.