No. 23 Wisconsin sparked by Davis

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis was hungry Monday night.

After skipping breakfast in the morning and spending the afternoon trying to figure out how to beat No. 3 Purdue on the road for the first time in nearly eight years, the Badgers found plenty of ways to feed their sophomore star.

Davis scored a career-high 37 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and made most of the big shots to lead No. 23 Wisconsin past the third-ranked Boilermakers 74-69.

"I just went out and played my game," Davis said. "My teammates did a really good job getting me the ball in the right spots."

Davis repeatedly made the Boilermakers pay, too, by going 13 of 24 from the field, 2 of 5 on three-pointers and 9 of 12 at the free-throw line. He also led the Badgers (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) with two blocks and two steals.

Davis is the first Division I player to lead his team in all five categories in a road win over a top-five foe since Tim Duncan did it for Wake Forest against Maryland on Feb. 1, 1997.

Davis had plenty of help from other Badgers, too: Brad Davison scored 15 points and made two crucial threes in the final four minutes and Coach Greg Gard took a page out of Purdue's playbook by playing a physical, harassing style and winning inside.

The result? Purdue (13-2, 1-2) lost for the first time since Dec. 9 and had a 13-game winning streak at Mackey Arena end. Zach Edey took advantage of his 7-foot-4 frame by scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, while Jaden Ivey added 14 points. It just wasn't enough.

"We just have to grow up and be tougher, that's it," Purdue Coach Matt Painter said. "That was a great lesson for us. You hate to have a loss as a lesson but that's competition."

NO. 9 ARIZONA 95, WASHINGTON 75

TUSCON, Ariz. -- Ben Mathurin scored 27 points, Christian Koloko added 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Arizona returned from an extended break to beat Washington.

The Wildcats (12-1, 2-0 Pac-12) moved the ball well offensively in their first game in 16 days, shooting 55% and finishing with 28 assists on 33 made shots.

Kerr Kriisa finished with 21 points and Arizona went 12 for 25 from three for its best start since opening the 2015-16 season 13-1.

The Wildcats were a bit shaky at taking care of the ball for the second straight game, though, with 21 turnovers that Washington converted into 25 points and allowed them to hang around despite struggling from the perimeter.

Washington (5-6, 0-1) had played two games since Nov. 27 because of covid-19 issues before Monday, including its own pause that led to the postponement of a Dec. 2 game at Arizona.

Terrell Brown Jr. had a nice night against his former team, scoring 28 points in the arena where he played last season. Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 16 points, but the rest of the Huskies had a hard time finding the mark, finishing 7 for 24 from the three-point arc.