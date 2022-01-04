Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• William Carrier-Bowman, 41, of 604 S. Elm St. in Siloam Springs, was arrested Monday in connection with sexual indecency with a child. Carrier-Bowman was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Billy Farmer, 65, of 20015 Curry Lane in Siloam Springs, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Farmer was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Cave Springs

• Shane Armfield, 35, of 655 W. Wallis Road in Cave Springs, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Armfield was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Madison Caneen, 23, of 19335 Blue Springs Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering. Caneen was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Cameron Collins, 31, of 249 W. Village Lake Drive, Apt. 6, in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Collins was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Kevin Fowler, 39, of 995 Vale St. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Fowler was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Carl Simpson, 23, of 1360 Colonel Bass Lane in Prairie Grove, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Simpson was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Rogers

• Jose Aleman-Pena, 27, of 1000 W. Olive St. No. 15 in Rogers, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Aleman-Pena was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Luis Garcia-Martinez, 37, of 808 Woodridge in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Garcia-Martinez was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Katherine Ramos-Marcano, 45, of 1324 S. 73rd East Ave. in Tulsa was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Ramos-Marcano was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Brandon Vaughn, 33, of 193 Ann St. in West Fork, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Vaughn was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Jordan Thompson, 24, of 4490 Kidds Mill Road in Franklinville, N.C., was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault and battery. Thompson was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Patrick Denherder, 33, of 2514 S. 48th St. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Denherder was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.