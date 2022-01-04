NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Try for crappie in the middle section of the lake.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said anglers report catching crappie 15 to 30 feet deep with minnows or jigs around brush and the shade of docks. He recommends fishing between Prairie Creek and Hickory Creek parks.

Striped bass are prowling the same area, Jones said. The Monte Ne and Horseshoe Bend areas are good places to fish. Use brood minnows no deeper than 30 feet or troll Alabama rigs or umbrella rigs. Reports of top-water striper activity are few, but Jones recommends having a top-water lure ready to cast in case stripers are surfacing.

Black bass fishing can be good one day, poor the next. Use Alabama rigs, crank baits or jerk baits around points or bends in the main lake channel. Average surface water temperature is in the low to mid-50s.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports fair fishing for catfish with stink bait. Target brush piles to catch crappie eight to 15 feet deep with minnows or jigs.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store suggests fly fishing for trout with midges during low water. Good colors are black, silver, red, brown and olive. Use a thin leader. Scuds and sowbugs may also work.

Good baits include worms, nightcrawlers and Power Bait. In the lure category, small jigs and small spoons are worth a try.

Expect power generation at Beaver Dam on cold mornings creating high water and fast flows.

Lakes Fayetteville, Sequoyah

Both lakes are closed. They will reopen Jan. 15.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass fishing is good at all Bella Vista lakes with crawdad-colored crank baits or jig and pigs. Swim baits may also work.

Trout fishing is good at Lake Brittany with Power Bait or small spoons.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with plastic worms rigged Carolina style. Fish them eight to 10 feet deep. Zoom Flukes are also working. If fishing is slow, try a Ned rig or drop-shot rig.

Siloam, Crystal lakes

Stroud recommends fishing for crappie with minnows or jigs.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair fishing for crappie at Lake Tenkiller with minnows or tube jigs around brush and docks.

At Fort Gibson Lake, crappie fishing is good with jigs or minnows eight to 15 feet deep around brush and structure. Catfish are biting well on shad.

Table Rock Lake

Focused fishing guide service said fishing for black bass in deep water is tough. Try jigging spoons or swim baits around shad schools in creek arms.

Crank baits and jerk baits may work for shallower fishing, especially on cloudy, windy days. Rocky banks that slope 45 degrees are good areas to try. On calm days, use a jig and pig.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff