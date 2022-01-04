NWA outdoor briefs

Trails close briefly

Some trails and the shooting range at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will close during the park's permit deer hunt Saturday and Sunday.

Closed trails include Shaddox Hollow, Pigeon Roost, Hidden Diversity multiuse, Sinking Stream, Wolf Den and Karst loops of the Monument Trails network. Camping at Pigeon Roost and Monument Trail campsites will be closed.

Build a home for birds

Bird enthusiasts are invited to build a bird house and bird feeder from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center in Fort Smith.

The event is free. Registration is required. Register at agfc.com by clicking the outdoor skills event tab.

Apply for family duck hunt

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host a family duck hunt from 5 to 11 a.m. on Jan. 21 at Frog Bayou Wildlife Management Area near Alma.

This is a mentored duck hunt for families. Family groups of adults and children of four or less may apply by filling out the form. Families must be willing to purchase all the proper licenses for adults and all participants must have or be willing to go through a hunter education class.

For more information call (479) 652-2766 or email karen.westcamp-johnson@agfc.ar.gov.

To apply visit: https://forms.gle/894Z13VD9i4sXD5XA

Wilderness responder course set

Pack Rat Outdoor Center will host a wilderness first responder course Feb. 12-20 at Byrd's Adventure Center on the Mulberry River. Cost is $650.

Ozark Safety and Rescue educators and Sierra Rescue International educators will teach the course. A wide range of practical wilderness scenarios will take place. Skills will be taught to manage complex medical challenges in the back country. Time is split between hands-on medical training, lectures, discussions and day and night field scenarios.

For details, visit packratoc.com or call the store at 479-521-6340.

Park attendants wanted

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers seeks Beaver Lake park attendants for the 2022 visitor season.

These paid positions are the primary point of contact for most campers and day-use visitors during the recreation seasons.

For details contact Park Ranger Lucas Wicker, 501-340-1705, lucas.p.wicker@usace.army.mil.

Winter camping is available at Beaver Lake at Lost Bridge North, Prairie Creek, Horseshoe Bend and Hickory Creek parks.

Make campsite reservations at www.recreation.gov or call 877-444-6777.

Hone eagle photo skills

Photography of bald eagles is the focus of two eagle-watch pontoon boat cruises on Beaver Lake offered by Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area.

Tim Johnson, wildlife photographer and member of the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas, will be on board the boat Saturday and Feb. 5 to offer tips on photographing bald eagles.

There will be a guide on board as usual to talk about eagles and answer questions about Beaver Lake, its wildlife and about Hobbs State Park.

Eagle-watch cruises set sail each Saturday and Sunday through February at 3 p.m. from Rocky Branch Marina. Cost is $15 for adults plus tax and $7.50 for children age 6-12. Make reservations and prepay by calling the visitor center at 479-789-5000 or stop by the center one-quarter mile east of Arkansas 12 and War Eagle Road.

Shirts celebrate river's 50th

Buffalo National River Partners, in cooperation with Bonfire, an online merchandise store used by nonprofit organizations across the country, is offering T-shirts and sweatshirts to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo National River in 2022.

Sales are a fundraiser for Buffalo National River Partners, which support the cultural, recreational and educational programs at Buffalo National River. The Buffalo was designated the nation's first National River by Congress in 1972.

To order merchandise, visit bonfire.com/store/buffalo-national-river-partners/