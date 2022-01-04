N.Y. subpoenas 2 more Trumps

NEW YORK -- The New York state attorney general's office, which last month subpoenaed former President Donald Trump as part of a civil investigation into his business practices, is also seeking to question two of his adult children.

The involvement of Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump was disclosed in a court document filed Monday as the Trump Organization sought to block lawyers for the attorney general, Letitia James, from questioning Trump and his children.

The subpoenas were served Dec. 1, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Eric Trump, another of Donald Trump's sons, was already questioned by James' office in October 2020.

The attorney general's effort to interview Trump under oath became public last month, but it was not previously known that her office, which has been conducting a civil investigation into his business practices for almost three years, was also looking to question Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump.

Donald Trump's three elder children -- Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric -- have long been deeply involved in the Trump Organization, which each of them joined shortly after graduating from college.

When Trump became president in 2017, he turned the business over to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, as well as the company's longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg. Ivanka Trump took an office in the West Wing.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/14trump/]





James' civil inquiry is focused on whether Donald Trump fraudulently inflated the value of his assets to secure bank loans and understated them elsewhere to reduce his tax bill.

She has obtained a number of documents and has scrutinized several of the Trump Organization's properties, including its Seven Springs estate in Westchester County, N.Y., and the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago.

If James finds evidence of wrongdoing, she can file a lawsuit. As her investigation is civil, she cannot file criminal charges.

Representatives for James and the Trump Organization could not be reached for comment.

The legal filing that disclosed the subpoenas Monday was signed by a judge who presided over an earlier court action brought by the attorney general's office that forced the Trump Organization to turn over records and Eric Trump to submit to questioning.

Monday's filing set a schedule for Donald Trump's lawyers to move to quash the latest subpoenas, and for the attorney general's office to respond to any such motion.

James' office is also involved in the separate criminal investigation being led by the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, who was sworn in Saturday. The previous district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr., who had been supervising the investigation, left office at the end of the year.

Weisselberg and the Trump Organization were indicted in July as part of the criminal inquiry and accused by Vance's prosecutors of running a tax-avoidance scheme in which executives were compensated with off-the-books benefits. Lawyers for Weisselberg have said he will fight the charges.

Last month, lawyers for Trump filed a lawsuit against James, seeking to halt her civil inquiry and to bar her participation in the criminal investigation. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Albany, N.Y., argued that James had violated Trump's political rights and that her actions had been "guided solely by political animus."

"Neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization get to dictate if and where they will answer for their actions," James said in response.

Her office has not yet responded to the lawsuit in court.