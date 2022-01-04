Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

OU quarterback in portal

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams said Monday he is entering his name in the transfer portal so he can speak with other schools, but he has not ruled out staying with the Sooners. The freshman and former five-star recruit from Washington, D.C., who played for then-head coach Lincoln Riley posted his intentions on social media. Riley left Oklahoma to become coach at Southern California the day after the Sooners ended their regular season with a loss to Oklahoma State. Former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables was hired to replace Riley. "I think we all come to college to find our path and prepare for the future. I came to Oklahoma with a plan, but will all the recent changes, I need to figure out what is the right path for me moving forward," Williams tweeted. Williams passed for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns, taking over the starting job from preseason Heisman Trophy favorite Spencer Rattler midway through the season. Williams led the Sooners to a victory last week against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl. To be recruited and contacted by other schools within NCAA rules, Williams had to enter his name into the transfer portal, but that doesn't mean he definitely is transferring. "Staying at OU will definitely be an option as I begin this process," Williams said. Venables and Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione released a statement saying they would "continue to be engaged" with Williams. "While we believe OU provides Caleb the best opportunity to develop as a player and realize his goals for college and beyond, we respect his right to explore his options following key staffing changes here," they said.

Wisconsin LB enters draft

Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal is entering the NFL Draft rather than returning to the Badgers next season. Chenal announced his decision Monday on social media. The move comes after Chenal earned second-team honors on the Associated Press All-America team as a junior. "Badger Nation, I can't thank you enough for the support!" Chenal said in his social media post. "I know you'll be behind me on this next journey as well!" Chenal was the leading tackler for a Wisconsin defense that allowed the fewest yards per game of any Football Bowl Subdivision team this season. He had 115 tackles and 18 ½ tackles to rank first on his team in both categories -- despite missing the Badgers' first two games due to covid-19. Chenal also recorded eight sacks to rank second on the team. Wisconsin (9-4) closed its season Thursday by beating Arizona State 20-13 in the Las Vegas Bowl.

BASEBALL

OF Maybin retiring

Outfielder Cameron Maybin is retiring after 15 major league seasons. "Although my journey as a professional baseball player ends here with the announcement of my retirement, my work in this game is just getting started," Maybin wrote in a statement on Twitter on Monday. "I'm excited for what lies ahead, including my work with the Players Alliance in our effort to provide access and opportunity for the next generation of Black ballplayers." The 34-year-old had one hit in 28 at-bats from May 19-29 last season for the New York Mets. He was assigned to Class AAA Syracuse on June 3 and hit .182 with no homers and 5 RBI in 44 at-bats for the Mets' top farm team. Detroit selected him with the 10th overall pick in the 2005 amateur draft. Maybin had a .254 career batting average with 72 homers and 354 RBI for the Tigers (2007, 2016, 2020), Florida/Miami (2008-10, 2018), San Diego (2011-14), Atlanta (2015), the Los Angeles Angels (2017), Houston (2017), Seattle (2018), the New York Yankees (2019), the Chicago Cubs (2020) and the Mets. He won a World Series title with the 2017 Astros, when he singled off the Los Angeles Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy leading off the 11th inning of Game 2, stole second and scored on George Springer's tiebreaking, two-run home run in a 7-6 win. Maybin hit his only postseason home run for the Yankees in the 2019 AL division series off Minnesota's Sergio Romo.

BASKETBALL

Rockets suspend 2

The Houston Rockets suspended guard Kevin Porter Jr. and forward Christian Wood for Monday's game against Philadelphia for conduct detrimental to the team. Wood is Houston's leading scorer at 16.8 points. He and Porter both had meltdowns in a loss Saturday to Denver and neither player played in the second half. Rockets Coach Stephen Silas said Monday that Porter had a "spirited debate" and "lost his temper" at halftime, "to the point where I thought what would be best for the team and best for our culture as a group, and just making sure that everybody is one the same page, I thought it would be best for him to be suspended for today's game." The Athletic and other media outlets reported, based on sources, that Porter and Wood were called out at halftime by assistant coach John Lucas. Wood did not start the game and only played eight minutes before he was benched. "We had a disagreement as far as him going back into the game in the second half, and I decided it would be best for the team," to suspend him, Silas said. "It's very much attached to accountability for everybody on our team. My job is to hold people accountable to their actions and not overreact at all, but react appropriately." Without Porter and Wood, the Rockets lost 133-113 to the 76ers. At 10-28, the Rockets have the worst record in the Western Conference.

HOCKEY

Kraken, Senators postponed

The NHL on Monday postponed the Seattle Kraken's home game scheduled for Thursday against Ottawa because of covid-19 problems with the Senators. It's the 92nd NHL game to be postponed for coronavirus-related reasons this season. Several of those are linked to attendance restrictions in Canada. The Senators have nine players, including league ice time leader Thomas Chabot, in virus protocol along with assistant coach Bob Jones, who was one of the new additions Monday. A major reason their game at Seattle was called off is that none of the players could have returned to Canada afterward because of federal travel restrictions still in place. The Buffalo Sabres added forward Kyle Okposo and defenseman Casey Fitzgerald to the league's covid-19 protocol list. They join four players, including center Dylan Cozens, who were went into protocol Wednesday. Buffalo has been off since a 4-3 overtime loss at Boston on Saturday, in which the Sabres welcomed back forwards Jeff Skinner and Vinnie Hinostroza. Coach Don Granato also returned after missing two games following a positive test. The Sabres are off until Thursday, when they host the San Jose Sharks. The Dallas Stars removed 10 players from the list and appear to be on track to resume play Thursday.