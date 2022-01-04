One dead in Rogers house fire

ROGERS -- Candles may have caused Monday's house fire that left one person dead, according to the fire chief.

Firefighters responded about 4:34 a.m. Monday to a fire at 508 N. 10th St. Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said 32 firefighters were on scene fighting the fire.

He said the fire was confined to a bedroom and one person was found dead.

"We believe it to be an accidental fire by using candles for heat," Jenkins said, but added the cause is still under investigation. The temperature at the time of the fire was in the teens.

Jenkins referred questions concerning the victim's identity to the Police Department. Keith Foster, a police spokesman, did not respond Monday to a text message seeking comment.

Firefighters did rescue two dogs from the house. No firefighters were injured, Jenkins said.