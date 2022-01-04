Ontario shuts schools amid virus

TORONTO -- All schools in Canada's most populous province will be shut down and move to online learning because of a record number of coronavirus infections fueled by the ultracontagious omicron variant, Ontario's premier announced Monday.

Premier Doug Ford also announced the closure of indoor dining. Gyms and cinemas will also close and hospitals have also been told to pause all nonurgent surgeries.

Ontario is seeing record new infections and there are concerns about hospital capacity.

"I know online learning is not ideal," Ford said. "The fact is [this] -- omicron spreads like wildfire."

The reopening of schools has been delayed until at least Jan. 17. Just last week, the government announced schools would open Wednesday.

Schools shut down for in-class learning last April because of record cases driven by the delta variant but had resumed.

Ford said officials are expecting a "tsunami" of cases and noted that just 100,000 new cases a day could overwhelm hospitals. Ontario has a population of more than 14.7 million.

"The math isn't on our side," Ford said.

Retail stores will be limited to 50% capacity and indoor social gatherings will be capped at five people.

The new measures will begin Wednesday.

"They had no choice," said Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto and the medical director of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program at Sinai-University Health Network.

"It was going to be brutal one way or the other. Show me who isn't facing these realities? Anywhere?" he said.

QUEBEC CLOSINGS

Meanwhile, Quebec proceeded Sunday with the first of three planned closures of nonessential retail stores.

Hospitals and health care resources in Quebec and Canada's remote northern communities are also being stretched as case numbers explode.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced last week that the bulk of the province's stores would be closed for the next three Sundays, with the exception of pharmacies, convenience stores and gas stations.

Charles Milliard, president of the Quebec Federation of Chambers of Commerce, urged the government to lift the measures as soon as possible.

"The last thing businesses need during these difficult times is additional restrictions," Milliard said in a statement. "We must leave the choice to businesses to open or close at the time that makes the most sense for them, their employees and their customers."

Quebec City's main hospital network announced it will postpone half its surgeries and medical appointments starting Wednesday.

Martin Beaumont, president and CEO of the CHU de Quebec-Universite Laval, said at a news conference that as many as 10,000 medical appointments could be delayed, allowing roughly 50 nurses to be redirected to the pandemic ward.

The hospital network says 783 health care workers are in isolation, in addition to the 600 nurses already missing from the workforce before the pandemic's fifth wave hit.

TRIBAL COMMUNITIES

The strain caused by the growing number of cases is exacerbated in remote communities where health care is already limited.

Bearskin Lake First Nation, a fly-in community in northern Ontario, declared a state of emergency Thursday when 43 residents tested positive. By Sunday, 169 people -- more than 40% of the population -- had confirmed or suspected cases of covid-19,

"That's a crisis," Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Derek Fox said.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/14canada/]





Bearskin Lake has no hospital and is usually served by a nursing station with two nurses. An emergency evacuation would take more than three hours for a plane to get in and out from Sioux Lookout or Thunder Bay.

A federal rapid response team with three primary care nurses, a paramedic and two environmental health officers landed Thursday in Bearskin Lake, bringing more testing capacity with them. Two public health nurses were sent by the Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority as well.

Outbreaks in remote communities are also affecting Nunavut, northern Quebec and Labrador.

Information for this article was contributed by Rob Gillies and additional staff members of The Associated Press.