100 years ago

Jan. 4, 1922

BENTONVILLE -- Sheriff George Maples has collected $700 in whiskey fines in the past three months. In the past year he has destroyed 30 gallons of liquor and has now at the sheriff's office 15 gallons, together with the 17 stills captured during the year. The hills in the remote sections of Benton county have attracted many whiskey-law violators from other states, and Sheriff Maples has chased many of them over the Oklahoma and Missouri state lines. The sheriff has had a total of about 150 criminal and 500 civil cases during the last year.

50 years ago

Jan. 4, 1972

JUDSONIA -- David Hogue, 17, and his father, W.J. Hogue of Judsonia, sued the School Board November 4 after David was suspended from classes because his sideburns extended below his earlobe in violation of the school's regulations on hair length. They contended that the regulation violated the younger Hogue's rights granted under the Fourteenth Amendment; the School Board contended that such regulations were necessary for the orderly administration of the educational program. ... Judge Eisele quoted the Appeals Court from a similar St. Louis case as saying: "It is apparent that the opinion testimony ... which lacks any empirical foundation, likely reflects a personal distaste of longer hairstyles, which distaste is shared by many in the older generation. ... Toleration of individual differences is basic to our democracy, whether those differences be in religion, politics or life-style."

25 years ago

Jan. 4, 1997

• Little Rock's first slaying of 1997 occurred three days into the new year when a man was fatally shot in an area of Southwest Little Rock, police said. The man's name was withheld until his family was notified. ... Witnesses told police they had heard numerous shots fired near an area known as "Sin City" for illegal drug transactions that residents say are conducted there. The area, about two blocks away from the parking lot where the man was found, once had several apartment buildings, most of which have since burned to the ground. ... Police had no description of a suspect or suspects in the shooting.

10 years ago

Jan. 4, 2012

HOT SPRINGS -- Authorities confirmed Tuesday that a body found in the Ouachita National Forest is that of a missing Hot Springs Village police dispatcher. Dawna Natzke, 46, had been missing for more than a week when her body was found Saturday. Garland County sheriff 's office spokesman Lt. James Martin said that as of Tuesday afternoon the medical examiners had not determined a cause of death or a time of death for Natzke. ... A friend of Natzke's said she received an odd text message from Natzke on the morning of Dec. 22, but police are not releasing details of that message. ... Police would not talk about the condition of the body when it was found or whether there were any indications of how she died.