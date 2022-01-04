Owoh receives contract extension after first six months as chief of Jacksonville school system

Jeremy Owoh, superintendent of the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District since July, received high marks and a contract extension Monday from the district's School Board.

The board voted to extend Owoh's contract to June 30, 2025, giving him a three-year contract after the conclusion of this school year. A three-year contract is the longest allowed by state law for a district chief executive, School Board President Daniel Gray said.

"Dr. Owoh passed with flying colors," Gray said about the superintendent's evaluation, which the board conducted in a 30-minute executive session. "We are so blessed to have him in Jacksonville."

Owoh was deputy superintendent in the Little Rock School District when he was selected last year for the Jacksonville position. He was previously superintendent in the state-controlled Pine Bluff School District and prior to that was an assistant commissioner in the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education.

At the time Owoh was selected for the Jacksonville job, his three-year contract that was due to expire in June 2024 included an annual salary of $200,o00, plus a $10,000 annuity and $5,000 toward his student loans. The district also offered Owoh an additional $15,000 if he moved to Jacksonville within three years.

From 2003 to 2008, Owoh was an English teacher at Little Rock's Parkview High School.

He then served as dean of students at Mills University Studies High in the Pulaski County Special School District; as assistant principal at Ridgeroad Middle School in the North Little Rock School District; as principal at Fuller Middle School in the Pulaski County Special School District; and from 2011-15, as principal at Little Rock's J.A. Fair High.

From 2015-17, Owoh was assistant superintendent of curriculum in the Jacksonville/North Pulaski district. In 2017-18, he was assistant commissioner for educator effectiveness at the Arkansas Department of Education.

A graduate of the Camden-Fairview School District, Owoh has a bachelor's degree in English education from the University of Central Arkansas, a master's degree in secondary education from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and a doctorate in educational administration and supervision from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.