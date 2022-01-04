Pine Bluff class of '60 gathering

The Pine Bluff High School Class of 1960 will meet at noon Thursday at Wright's Ranch House restaurant, 6224 Dollarway Road. All 1960 classmates and class members of other years are welcomed to join the gathering.

"Come join us, your fellow classmates, and enjoy good food," a spokesman said. "It's supposed to be cold on the outside, but it'll be warm on the inside with the warm fellowship."

Attendees at the December meeting were Suzanne Ginger, Ruby and Jerry Poteet and Bill and Norma Ray.

For questions or to give updates on classmates, contact Norma Ray at (870) 535-0303 or nlrharper@hotmail.com.

The Links hosting wellness session

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. invites the community to its virtual Health & Wellness session at 7 p.m. Thursday by Zoom. Scheduled presenters are Pia Woods, staff chair of the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, and Marikka Bender, founder and chief executive officer of BodyBenders Fitness LLC.

The event is fourth session in The Links' Preparing Our Community for Success virtual series, according to a news release.

The fifth session will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 11. The topic will be Financial Literacy: Getting Our Finances in Order, featuring Lester Matlock, CEO and owner of Natural State Private Wealth Group.

The last session scheduled for Jan. 27 on Preparing for the Business World.

The Zoom link is https://zoom.us/j/94423877911?pwd=Q0ExQ2N5WTRDeHNLTlFkWDh6OW9GUT09 with meeting ID: 944 2387 7911 and passcode: 692876. To call, dial by location to +1-646-558-8656 US (New York.)

Pilgrim church hosting food pantry

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away.

Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. This program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

UAPB alumni plan newsletter

The UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association Inc. is planning a newsletter titled University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Alumni Voices Roar.

The newsletter will include alumni association updates, alumni spotlight, membership and giving opportunities, alumni center campaign updates, alumni chapter highlights, student highlights, volunteer opportunities, Golden Lion sports news and business advertising opportunities, according to a news release. Details: UAPBalumni.org.

UAM hosting musical auditions

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association will hold auditions for "The Little Mermaid Jr." starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the fine arts center of the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The musical will be held March 7-12, according to a news release.

"We are looking forward to seeing all of our loyal patrons after a year of limitations," a spokesman said.

Details: www.searkconcert.org or (870) 460-1888.