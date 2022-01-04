Little Rock police ID victim in fatal shooting

Authorities have identified a person who was fatally shot Monday on South Ringo Street in Little Rock, police said.

Two victims arrived at an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a twitter post shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Dmahre Dillard, 20, died as a result of his injuries, police said in a separate Twitter post at about 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

The condition of the other victim, whose name hadn’t been released early Tuesday afternoon, was not immediately known.

Authorities are continuing their investigation of the shooting, which reportedly occurred in the 2900 block of South Ringo Street, police said.