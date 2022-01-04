Pulaski County deputies open homicide investigation after person found dead inside burned vehicle

The Pulaski County sheriff's office opened a homicide investigation into the death of a person whose body was found on New Year's Day inside a burned vehicle on a dirt road in the Roland community.

Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Arkansas 300 in west Pulaski County at 6 a.m. in reference to a vehicle fire, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The Lake Maumelle Volunteer Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire, deputies said.

A person was found dead inside the vehicle, a news release from the sheriff's office read.

Authorities said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

The body was taken to the state medical examiner's office for identification and to determine the cause and manner of death, which may take a few days to receive, said Lt. Cody Burk, spokesperson for the sheriff's office.